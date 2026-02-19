HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Kareena, Kalyani, Dulquar Get The Honours

Kareena, Kalyani, Dulquar Get The Honours

February 19, 2026 11:50 IST

The Hollywood Reporter introduces yet another awards show, and India's biggest stars give it a warm welcome.

The Hollywood Reporter India launched The Honours awards show, celebrating the best from the Indian entertainment industry.

The event took place on February 18 in Mumbai and was attended by leading movie stars.

Key Points

  • The Hollywood Reporter India launched a new awards show called The Honours.
  • A-listers like Kareena Kapoor, Dulquar Salmaan and Rishab Shetty graced the show.
  • OTT stars like Mona Singh, Zahan Kapoor and Ishwak Singh also attended the show.

 

Kareena Kapoor looks glamourous as she walks down the red carpet.

 

Lokah star Kalyani Priyadarshan.

 

Anupama Parameswaran finds a great way to celebrate her birthday.

 

Anya Singh.

 

Ruhi Singh.

 

Sahher Bambba.

 

Neha Dhupia.

 

Mona Singh.

 

Dulquer Salmaan with wife Amal Sufiya.

 

Shabana Azmi.

 

Priyanka Setia.

 

Rishab Shetty with wife Pragathi.

 

Vicky Kaushal.

 

Dhruv Vikram.

 

Ishwak Singh.

 

Sidhanth Gupta.

 

Zahan Kapoor.

 

Rahul Bhat.

 

Rajat Bedi.

 

Bobby Deol.

 

Anil Kapoor.

 

Ishaan Khatter.

 

Vishal Jethwa.

 

Rajat Kapoor.

 

Rajkumar Hirani.

 

Imtiaz Ali.

 

Karan Johar

 

Neeraj Ghaywan.

 

Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

 

Editor of The Hollywood Reporter, Anupama Chopra.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

