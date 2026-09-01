Kareena In Daayra: 'She Is A Cop Who Wears Lipstick'

'Ever since I have become a mother, I have become a better actor.'

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran at the Daayra trailer launch. Photograph: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Key Points

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran share screen space for the first time in Daayra.

Based on true events, the Meghna Gulzar directorial revolves around two police officers working on a murder case.

Also starring Jitendra Joshi, Kshitee Jog, Sandeep Kulkarni and Trupti Khamkar, Daayra is set to release on September 18.

The room was buzzing with anticipation as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Director Meghna Gulzar came together to unveil the trailer of Daayra on Monday, August 31, 2026, afternoon in Mumbai.

But this was no routine Bollywood launch filled only with glamour and applause.

As the trailer opened with a disturbing crime and quickly plunged into questions of law and morality, the mood turned intense.

Daayra is an investigative crime thriller said to be inspired by true events, and it brings Kareena and Prithviraj together for the first time.

Kareena plays DCP Ajooni Kohli and Prithviraj portrays DCP Raman Kumar, and the trailer immediately establishes them as two police officers standing on opposite sides of a murky case.

This tension seems to form the heart of Daayra.

At the launch, Meghna Gulzar explained that the film is deliberately not interested in easy divisions between right and wrong.

"Nothing is ever black, white, or gray...it is all about perspective, and that's what this film is about," she said.

WATCH: Prithviraj on working with Kareena

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

'I just feel like a part written by Meghana'

"My character in Daayra is very sure and sensitive," Kareena said, explaining that Ajooni is not the conventional "tough cop" who has to constantly prove herself through physical aggression.

Meghna then added a line that brought a smile to the room: "She is a cop who wears lipstick!"

It was one of those lighter moments at an otherwise serious event.

IMAGE: Kareena, Meghna Gulzar and Prithviraj at the Daayra trailer launch. Photograph: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Kareena also weighed in on motherhood and the choices she is making at this junction of her career with films like The Buckingham Murders, Crew, and Jaane Jaan.

"I feel as a mother, as an actor, I just feel like a part written by her (Meghna Gulzar), and I had this opportunity to play it. It has stayed with me," she said.

"I think I feel ever since I have become a mother, I have also become a better actor. I don't know why."

WATCH: Kareena's witty reply

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

When Kareena Got Emotional During Daayra

For Prithviraj, the subject became particularly personal because of his role as a father. He candidly spoke about his 11-year-old daughter and the uncomfortable conversations parents must initiate with their children.

"I am at that uncomfortable stage as a parent where now I have to start talking to her and letting her know about what is safe and what is not," Prithviraj said.

"If we lived in an ideal world, we wouldn't have had to have that conversation. But we do not live in an ideal world, so what can we do as citizens other than talking to our children?"

Kareena spoke about one particular scene in Daayra that had affected her deeply.

She revealed that it was among her favourite scenes in the film and involved one of her co-stars. The scene, she explained, challenges the familiar social belief that "galti hamesha ladki ki hi hoti hai."

"I did not need any glycerine (for the scene). I just remembered the lines," Kareena said, explaining that she was naturally disturbed and choked while performing the scene.

WATCH: What Prithviraj liked about Daayra

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Prithviraj Almost Rejected Daayra

Prithviraj said he was sure to decline the offer for Daayra because he had just signed S S Rajamouli's Varanasi, which he is currently shooting alongside Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. However, his first meeting with Meghna Gulzar changed his mind.

"She narrates the film very, very well. I heard her narration and told myself, 'Oh, damn! I can't say no to this'. Then, I asked her, 'Who is playing Ajooni?' She replied, 'I am hoping that Kareena would play that role'. I told myself, 'Now, I have to say yes to this film'," he said with a smile.

IMAGE: Kareena, Meghna, Junglee Pictures' Vineet Jain, Pen Media's Jayantilal Gada and Prithviraj at the Daayra trailer launch. Photograph: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Daayra releases in cinemas on September 18.