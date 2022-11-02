Kareena And The Kapoors!

Priyanka's thrilled... Pooja's nostalgic... Vaani's indulging...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aadar Jain/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor enjoys a dinner out in London with sister Karisma Kapoor, cousins Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa Malhotra.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra, who is back in Mumbai, shares a picture from her hotel room and writes, 'Home. Looking forward to the next few days.'

Dia Mirza, who had participated in the Miss India beauty pageant with PeeCee, comments: 'Imagine, this hotel was home for the two of us for weeks! Welcome back.'

While Priyanka went on to win Miss World, Dia won Miss Asia Pacific.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde shares a throwback picture and writes, 'Could do with some fresh fish, sea and sand right about now #yummy #majormissing'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram

Sanjana Sanghi shares a picture from Jaipur: 'Favourite shots right after the best Rajasthani thali I’ve ever had.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

Vaani Kapoor enjoys her paani puri.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalki Koechlin/Instagram

Kalki Koechlin shares a picture with her daughter Sappho and writes, 'Been a tough long week but not without everyday gems. #packingandmoving #floatingfamily #boxesandrangolis'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur unites with her Sita Ramam co-star Dulquer Salmaan in the US against a lovely autumn backdrop.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kapil Sharma/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor promotes her film Mili on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Daisy Shah/Instagram

Daisy Shah is in a 'tropical state of mind'.