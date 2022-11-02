Kareena And The Kapoors!

Priyanka's thrilled... Pooja's nostalgic... Vaani's indulging...
Kareena Kapoor enjoys a dinner out in London with sister Karisma Kapoor, cousins Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa Malhotra.
Priyanka Chopra, who is back in Mumbai, shares a picture from her hotel room and writes, 'Home. Looking forward to the next few days.'
Dia Mirza, who had participated in the Miss India beauty pageant with PeeCee, comments: 'Imagine, this hotel was home for the two of us for weeks! Welcome back.'
While Priyanka went on to win Miss World, Dia won Miss Asia Pacific.
Pooja Hegde shares a throwback picture and writes, 'Could do with some fresh fish, sea and sand right about now #yummy #majormissing'
Sanjana Sanghi shares a picture from Jaipur: 'Favourite shots right after the best Rajasthani thali I’ve ever had.'
Vaani Kapoor enjoys her paani puri.
Kalki Koechlin shares a picture with her daughter Sappho and writes, 'Been a tough long week but not without everyday gems. #packingandmoving #floatingfamily #boxesandrangolis'
Mrunal Thakur unites with her Sita Ramam co-star Dulquer Salmaan in the US against a lovely autumn backdrop.
Janhvi Kapoor promotes her film Mili on The Kapil Sharma Show.
Daisy Shah is in a 'tropical state of mind'.