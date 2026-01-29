Is Karan Wahi Getting Married To Jennifer Winget?

Karan Wahi breaks his silence over wedding rumours with Jennifer Winget.

IMAGE: Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi in Raisinghani vs Raisinghani.

Key Points Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi have been friends for a long time, especially after their 2007 show together, Dill Mill Gayye.

While Jennifer chose not to comment, Karan Wahi hinted that the wedding rumours around them are not true.

Speculation about their marriage start ever since their fans saw again on the OTT show, Raisinghani vs Raisinghani.

Television actors and long-time friends Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi suddenly found themselves in the news, as social media has been abuzz with rumours about their wedding.

Karan Wahi calls it fake news

IMAGE: Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget. Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Wahi/Instagram

Karan broke his silence and reacted to the reports, writing on Instagram, 'Free ki PR ke liye bahut shukriya (Thank you very much for the free publicity).'

Jennifer has not reacted to the rumours yet.

Who is Jennifer Winget?

IMAGE: Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget. Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Wahi/Instagram

Jennifer Winget is a popular actress on Indian television and OTT, thanks to shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Dill Mill Gayye, Saraswatichandra, Beyhadh and Bepannah.

Jennifer was previously married to Karan Singh Grover.

The couple got married in 2012 but separated after two years, and got divorced in 2014.

Who is Karan Wahi?

IMAGE: Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget. Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Wahi/Instagram

Karan is a television actor and host who rose to fame with shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi -- Made in India, Nach Baliye, Indian Idol, India's Next Superstars and Comedy Nights Bachao.

He has starred in Hindi films like Daawat-e-Ishq and Hate Story 4.

How Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget's friendship began

IMAGE: Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget in Dill Mill Gayye.

Karan and Jennifer first worked together in the television serial Dill Mill Gayye in 2007.

While their on-screen chemistry is terrific, they are friends off-screen, and have often been spotted together. They have also never miss a chance to wish each other on birthdays or special occasions on social media.

In an Instagram Story, Karan shared a still of Ranbir Kapoor and Kalki Koechlin from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, comparing their friendship in the film to his equation with Jennifer.

'Some bonds are greater than love,' the post read.

The reason for dating and wedding speculation

IMAGE: Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget in Raisinghani vs Raisinghani.

In 2024, Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi came together for the Web series, Raisinghani vs Raisinghani. Viewers praised their chemistry.

Soon after, rumours about them dating and eventually getting married began circulating, driven largely by fan enthusiasm and social media chatter.

Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget's forthcoming projects

IMAGE: Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget. Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Wahi/Instagram

Jennifer will be seen next in a Netflix series with Parineeti Chopra, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Sumeet Vyas.

Karan will be seen in a show titled Seven And A Half Dates, starring Surbhi Jyoti.

With inputs from ANI

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff