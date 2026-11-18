Karan Johar and Prince William forged a strong connection through their collaboration on the 2026 Earthshot Prize in Mumbai.

IMAGE: Prince William and Princess Katherine in Mumbai. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Key Points Karan Johar hosted the 2026 Earthshot Prize in Mumbai, the first Indian to do so, praising Prince William's commitment to environmental action.

William called Karan an 'icon' and expressed interest in watching his film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, while Karan sought the prince's help for his son Yash to meet rapper Central Cee.

Karan Johar and Prince William have built a warm rapport through their collaboration on the 2026 Earthshot Prize in Mumbai, blending shared climate goals with lighthearted moments around Bollywood and fatherhood.

Selected as the first Indian to host the global awards night on November 17, Karan frequently praised the royal's hands-on commitment to environmental action.

The Royal Bollywood Connection

IMAGE: Karan Johar at the 2026 Earthshot Prize event. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Ahead of the Mumbai ceremony, Karan met Britain's crown prince in London to announce the 2026 finalists and discuss India's climate challenges, including water and rainfall issues.

During their sit-down, William called Karan an 'icon' and expressed interest in watching his family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Karan asked the prince of Wales for a favour.

"I sought his help in arranging a meeting between my son Yash and his son George's favourite UK rapper, Central Cee. Prince William is a warm, kind, compassionate soul, and an absolute climate warrior," Karan tells Subhash K Jha.

William credited Karan's support with helping establish a strong presence for the initiative in India, calling the Mumbai edition the biggest event the prize has ever organised.

Earthshot Prize in India

Karan, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, businessman Adar Poonawalla, actors Alia Bhatt, Rakul Singh and Bhumi Pednekkar joined global leaders in Mumbai for the 2026 Earthshot Prize on November 17, calling for urgent action against climate change and air pollution.

The star-studded line-up also included Oscar winner Rami Malek, Sonam Kapoor, Shreya Ghoshal and Simone Ashley (Bridgerton).

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff