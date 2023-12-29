News
Rediff.com  » Movies » 'I should lower my expectations from people'

'I should lower my expectations from people'

By SUBHASH K JHA
Last updated on: December 29, 2023 12:25 IST
'I directed my first film in seven years, and I got more love for it than any of my earlier films.'
'I faced and overcame anxiety issues. I am not ashamed of it.'

IMAGE: Karan Johar with his Rocky and Rani, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

Karan Johar enjoyed a big hit with his directorial venture, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and he looks back at 2023 with gratitude.

"I directed my first film in seven years, and I got more love for it than any of my earlier films. Agreed, my earlier films too have seen their share of praise, but this was on another level," Karan tells Subhash K Jha.

"My other landmark 2023 moment was when I received my second National award, this time as a producer, for Shershah. These two happenings made the year very special for me.”

 

But with the khushi also comes the gham.

"I faced and overcame anxiety issues. I am not ashamed of it. We, as a pluralistic society, need to acknowledge mental health problems as intently as as any other serious health setback. Luckily, I have the means and the support system to deal sensibly with my anxiety issues," he says.

Karan says 2023 has been a learning curve in his life.

As I grow older, I have begun to realise with age -- I am 52 now -- that I have so much to be grateful for. I am in London now with my twins. My mother couldn't be come with us, I miss her so much. I am so thankful that I have my mother and two children to go to at the end of the day. When I am happy or when I need comforting, these are the three pillars of my life and I am grateful for it."

What has been his takeaway from the year?

"I should lower my expectations from people. To give and to not expect anything," he says. "This awareness has come to me without meditation or chanting."

SUBHASH K JHA
