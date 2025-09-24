It's been an emotional night for many film folk across India as they were honoured at the 71st National Awards.

As Mohanlal writes in his post, it's a feeling of 'gratitude' all round.

A look at the many winner reactions on social media.

IMAGE: Karan Johar with Rani Mukerji. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dharma Productions /Instagram

Karan Johar celebrates his third consecutive National Award win (after his productions Shershah and Brahmastra) with this post, 'So humbled and honoured to win the most POPULAR FILM PROVIDING WHOLESOME ENTERTAINMENT at the NATIONAL AWARDS @mib_india #71stnationalfilmawards .. Apoorva @apoorva1972 and I are deeply grateful to our entire family @dharmamovies for being our soul and spine.

'So emotional to win in the same year as Rani and Bhai @iamsrk (missed taking a photo with him) … thank you all for all the love to our film #rockyaurranikipremkahani and @ranveersingh and @aliaabhatt I just have to say... Karan Johar this side and I am a fragile today... thanks to the love and recognition.'

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan pens an emotional note to her 'papa', as he wins his first National Award at 59.

'You always said you never win the silver, only lose the gold but This Silver is Gold... Our hearts are so happy seeing you receive the prestigious National Award, Congratulations papa we love you,' she writes.

IMAGE: Anupama Chopra and Vidhu Vinod Chopra with L K Advani. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupama Chopra/Instagram

Right after the awards ceremony, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and his wife Anupama Chopra called on former deputy prime minister L K Advani to seek his blessings.

Anupama writes, 'In 1977 when VVC won his first National Award for his FTII diploma film Murder at Monkey Hill, Shri LK Advani, who was then I & B minister, presented it to him. Today, after winning his 6th and 7th National Awards for 12th Fail, we first went to seek his blessings. It was a very emotional moment. What a journey!'

IMAGE: Kathal Director Yashowardhan Mishra, Ekta Kapoor, Monika Shergill, Guneet Monga and Producer Achin Jain. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ekta Kapoor/Instagram

Ekta Kapoor celebrates the big win for her production Kathal, with a shoutout to the winners.

'Honoured beyond words today! To be receiving the National Award for Best Hindi Feature for our film #Kathal is truly a surreal feeling! This recognition belongs to every single person who put their heart into making this story come alive.

'Kudos to @guneetmonga for her passion, my co-producers @shobha9168, @achinjain20, @balajimotionpictures and to our visionary director @yashowardhanm for creating magic. Thank you for your support @ruchikaakapoor.

'Kudos to our brilliant cast, @sanyamalhotra_, @anantvjoshi, #VijayRaaz, and @rajpalofficial for bringing this film to life with such excellence to @netflix_in and @monika_shergill for backing stories that truly matter. Today that we are holding the award, we are so proud of the film and the team who have put their heart and soul into it This moment will stay with us forever!'

IMAGE: Vishal Gurnani with Deepak Kingrani and his wife Shweta. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vishal Gurnani/Instagram

Producer Vishal Gurnani applauds Deepak Kingrani, who was named Best Dialogue Writer for the film Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, and writes, 'A memory for life. When a small film made with a big heart and immense courage is celebrated at the 71st National Awards. Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hain was born to life by the one and only, India's national treasure @bajpayee.manoj.

'Seeing @kingrani.deepak receive the honor at the hands of Hon President of India Smt Droupadi Murmu @presidentofindia and the luminaries of Indian cinema. Gratitude. Overwhelming Evening.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Meghna Gulzar/Instagram

Meghna Gulzar dedicates her award for Best Feature Film promoting National, Social, and Environmental Values for Sam Bahadur, 'To Sam. For my parents.'

