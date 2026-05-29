Karan Johar Reveals Why He Unfollowed Shah Rukh, Alia

Karan Johar clarifies his mass unfollowing of celebrities on Instagram, explaining it's a 'digital detox' to reduce his time on the social media platform and urging the media to focus on more relevant news.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/ Instagram

Key Points Karan Johar unfollowed many celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt, on Instagram.

The filmmaker described his actions as a 'digital detox' to reduce time spent on the platform.

Johar dismissed speculation, urging the media not to make it 'national news'.

He currently follows only 78 people and has 17.5 million followers on Instagram.

Karan Johar has dismissed speculation over his mass unfollow spree on Instagram, calling it a 'digital detox' and urging people not to turn it into 'national news'.

Karan Johar's Instagram Purge

Karan Johar recently unfollowed most of his inner circle on the platform, including Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, and designer Manish Malhotra.

The move sparked a wave of speculation online, with fans quick to note that KJo still appeared to be following Priyanka Chopra on Instagram.

Addressing The Speculation

On Thursday night, Johar addressed the speculation in a brief note on his Instagram Story.

'It's a DIGITAL DETOX!!!! Am unfollowing everyone to reduce my time and energy spent on the gram!!! This can't be national news for god's sake... please clickbait something else! This is irrelevant,' he wrote.

The filmmaker, who turned 54 on May 25, currently follows only 78 people on Instagram and has 17.5 million followers on the social media platform.

His banner Dharma Productions recently released Chaand Mera Dil, starring Lakshya and Ananya Panday, in theatres. He is also expected to return as the host for the ninth season of his celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan, which will premiere later this year.

Photograph curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff