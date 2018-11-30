rediff.com

Karan Johar has some Good News for you

November 30, 2018 11:50 IST

The 'dramedy' is about two couples trying to have a baby.

Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani have begun shooting for Karan Johar's Good News in Chandigarh. The film is being directed by debutant Raj Mehta.

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan -- the film's other lead pair -- are expected to join the crew in Chandigarh after Akshay finishes promoting 2.0.

Karan is distributing 2.0 in north, east and west India and is happy to let Akshay off for the promotions.

'From having coffee with Karan I am now having breakfast, lunch and dinner with him,' quips Akshay.

 

Good News is about two couples played by Akshay/Kareena and Diljit/Kiara trying to have a baby.

The 'dramedy', as Karan calls it, will release on July 19, 2019.

Karan's Dharma Productions, which shot many of its films in exotic foreign locations, appears to be going desi in a big way. Good News is the first of a slew of Dharma movies which will be shot largely in India.

Subhash K Jha
