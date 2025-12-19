Kapil Sharma-Priyanka Provide The Laughs On OTT

It's raining sequels on OTT this week, but that's not all. Sukanya Verma lists everything you can watch.

Emily in Paris Season 5

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

It's time to return to the world of chic wardrobes, sizzling romances and scenic Europe as Lily Collins slips back into her star-making turn in and as Emily in Paris for its fifth edition.

Mrs Deshpande

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Hindi

From Dhak Dhak girl to serial killer using her devious mind to help the cops hunt down a copycat criminal, Madhuri Dixit shows off her dramatic range in Nagesh Kukunoor's official remake of the French thriller series, La Mante.

Thamma

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui led desi vampire chronicles aims to achieve what Stree, Bhediya and Munjya have for the Maddock horror comedy universe.

Dominic and the Ladies' Purse

Where to watch? Z5

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

Something as simple as a lost purse spirals into a dark web of deceit and mystery when Mammootty's policeman with a tarnished reputation-turned-skilled detective begins his investigation in Director Gautham Menon's whodunit.

Pharma

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

Nivin Pauly and Rajit Kapur come together to explore the corrupt, challenging ways of the pharmaceutical industry over the course of eight episodes.

Kona

Where to watch? Z5

Language: Kannada

A spooky village haunted, an ancient curse and a man and his fortune-teller robot, there's much horror and heebie-jeebies to experience in Kona's eerie pursuits.

Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Honey Trehan's 2020 slow-burn suspense earned enormous accolades among critics and cinephiles. The filmmaker promises a sequel worth your time as Nawazuddin Siddiqui returns in the role of maverick cop Jatil Yadav trying to get to the bottom of yet another brutal murder mystery.

Alarum

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

Rival nation spies get married and go under the radar to start afresh except nothing stays a secret as they had hoped when a missing flash drive and intelligence agents hot on their trail are thrown in the mix.

The Great Flood

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

A mother scrambles to save her young child as a furious flood threatens to wash out mankind in the tradition of a true blue disaster movie.

Fallout Season 2

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Enjoyed season one based on the role-playing video game of the same name? Then a brand new season of post-apocalyptic universe and its survival shenanigans between man and mutants is just for you.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

It's business as usual for Kapil Sharma and company as they return to tickle your bone as well as the celebrities they chat up in the show's fourth season kickstarting with Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff