Home  » Movies » Kannada-Tamil Actress Nandini CM Found Dead

Kannada-Tamil Actress Nandini CM Found Dead

Source: ANI
December 30, 2025 16:00 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nandini CM/Instagram

Kannada and Tamil television actress Nandini CM, 26, has allegedly died by suicide in Bengaluru.

She was found at her paying guest accommodation in Mylasandra, Kengeri, Bengaluru.

According to the police, the incident is believed to have occurred between 11:16 pm on December 28, and 12:30 am on December 29.

On the night of the incident, Nandini had reportedly gone to meet a friend and returned home late.

When she did not answer phone calls later, the friend informed the PG staff.

The door to her room was forced open, and she was found unresponsive inside.

Police arrived at the scene and confirmed that she had died at the location.

 

A diary, allegedly belonging to Nandini, was said to have been found, where she had written about her desire to continue acting.

Based on this, her mother, G R Basavarajeshwari, filed a complaint for further legal action, stating that there is 'no suspicion' regarding her daughter's death.

Nandini CM was known for her roles in Kannada and Tamil serials such as Jeeva Hoovagide, Sangharsha, and Gowri.

Photograph curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Source: ANI
