Kannada Actor Dileep Raj, 47, Dies of Heart Attack

Kannada actor Dileep Raj, a familiar face in both television and cinema for over two decades, has tragically passed away at the age of 47 following a heart attack.

IMAGE: Kannada actor Dileep Raj. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dileep Raj/Instagram

Key Points Kannada actor Dileep Raj passed away at 47 after suffering a heart attack.

Raj had a career spanning over two decades in both the Kannada television and film industries.

He was recently seen in the Kannada film Love Mocktail 3 and was known for his antagonist role in Milana opposite Puneeth Rajkumar.

Dileep Raj also ventured into television production with his banner DR Creations, producing serials like Hitler Kalyana.

Kannada actor Dileep Raj died after suffering a heart attack on Wednesday, film industry sources said. He was 47.

Raj, who had been part of the Kannada entertainment industry for over two decades, was known for his performances across both television and cinema.

He was recently seen portraying a lawyer in the Kannada film Love Mocktail 3 (the film is currently screening on OTT).

The actor gained wider recognition for playing the antagonist opposite the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar in the 2005 film Milana.

From Television to Film Production

Beginning his career in television, Raj made his silver screen debut with the film Boyfriend and later expanded into television production.

Over the years, he featured in several Kannada films including Tony, Orchestra Mysuru, U Turn and Nimma Vasthugalige Neeve Javaabdaararu.

He was also a familiar face on Kannada television, appearing in serials such as Hitler Kalyana, which was produced by him under his production banner, DR Creations.

Raj is survived by his wife and two children.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff