'I've Gone Through Different Kinds Of Assault'

'Playing a rape survivor can't ever be compared to actually being one.'

Key Points Kani Kusruti, who has been seen in films like Girls Will Be Girls and All We Imagine As Light, will be seen in her first Hindi film, Assi.

She was seen in Huma Qureshi's OTT series, Maharani.

Kani plays a rape victim in Assi.

IMAGE: Kani Kusruti with Taapsee Pannu in Assi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kani Kusruti/Instagram

Kani Kusruti makes her Hindi feature film debut in Anubhav Sinha's Assi, where she plays a rape victim.

It's a challenging role, but Kani is very convincing in it. She's among the reasons why Assi is a must watch.

She tells Subhash K Jha, "Acting in such a role can be challenging, but it doesn't come close to what an actual survivor endures."

Is the language the reason for your rare appearance in Hindi cinema?

Yes. I don't really speak Hindi, so that is a limitation. My lack of fluency restricts the kind of characters I can do in Hindi cinema. Most of the roles I've been offered are usually someone from the South or from Kerala, so that my accent makes sense. Even then, it's difficult because I don't know the language well enough.

I have to constantly learn my lines and think about them while performing. That makes it hard for me to really inhabit the character. Most of the time, I feel I'm not able to truly perform in Hindi because I'm so focused on just getting the lines right. It becomes more about remembering than acting.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kani Kusruti/Instagram

In Assi, you play a rape survivor. Was it traumatising to be placed in such a character?

Playing a rape survivor can't ever be compared to actually being one. That is the fundamental difference between fiction and real life. As a woman living in this country, you are almost always exposed to some form of violence, either directly or indirectly.

Most of us, at some point in our lives, have experienced assault in some way. So when you approach a character like this, it can be difficult and emotionally heavy. It can give you a glimpse into what someone might go through, but I can never compare acting to the real enormity of such an experience.

Even though I've personally gone through different kinds of assault in my own life, I still feel no amount of fiction can replicate the reality of it. Acting in such a role can be challenging, but it doesn't come close to what an actual survivor endures.

What was the experience of working with Anubhav Sinha and Taapsee Pannu?

Working with Anubhav Sinha was wonderful. He is like a child in the best way, curious and eager to learn. He was genuinely trying to understand the subject and approach it with sensitivity. I think all of us are constantly learning about why such crimes happen, what society can do to prevent them, and how to respond when they do occur.

And Taapsee?

This was my first time working with Taapsee. We didn't have too many scenes together, but I observed her a lot on set. She is extremely professional, very focused and clear about her process. I really admired the way she would phrase her questions to Anubhav sir and they would debate on it.

IMAGE: Kani Kusruti with Anubhav Sinha. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kani Kusruti/Instagram

Which filmmakers and actors do you admire in Hindi cinema?

I really admire Sriram Raghavan, Dibakar Banerjee, Sudeep Sharma, Anand Gandhi, Gurvinder Singh and Amit Dutta. These are storytellers whose work I deeply respect.

Among actors, I absolutely love Tabu. I also really admire Radhika Apte, Tillotama Shome, Alia Bhatt, Manoj Bajpayee, Rajshri Deshpande, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Vijay Varma. These are some of the names that immediately come to mind, though there are many more.

Your impressive work in Malayalam has reached far outside Kerala. Do you enjoy the reputation of being a 'serious' actor?

I'm not sure what 'serious actor' means. As a person, I'm not very serious at all. But do I take my work seriously? Yes. I think most actors do. There are so many brilliant actors around me, and I admire all of them.

IMAGE: Scenes from Assi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kani Kusruti/Instagram

How do you see your journey as an actor so far?

To be honest, acting was never my passion. I just happened to become an actor. I think I'm an average actor, maybe even below average.

If I've ever performed well, it's only because of hard work. Whenever I haven't performed well, it's because I didn't put in enough effort, and then my average talent shows. I'm simply grateful for everything that has happened to me so far. My journey has been unexpected, and I feel lucky to still be here.

