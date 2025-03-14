Kangana's Emergency Arrives on OTT

Raveena Tandon's daughter making her debut, Kangana Ranaut's controversial Indira Gandhi movie, Millie Bobby Brown's brand new sci-fi offering and more on Sukanya Verma's Holi weekend watch.

Azaad

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman and Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha make their debut in Abhishek Kapoor's pre-Independence era romance around a wonder horse called Azaad.

The Electric State

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Directed by the Russo brothers, The Electric State is inspired by Simon Stalenhag's illustrated sci-fi novel and stars Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt. It involves the hunt for a missing family member in a robots vs humans aftermath.

Be Happy

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Abhishek Bachchan dons the role of daddy yet again when his little daughter demands traveling to Mumbai and pursuing her dancing dreams much to his displeasure in Remo D'Souza emotional spectacle.

Moana 2

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

In the Moana sequel, its spirited titular heroine reunites with demigod Maui to embark on a brand new adventure in search of lost islands and save her tribe from extinction.

Emergency

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Kangana Ranaut acts and directs the political drama set around the events of the Emergency.

Hathya

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

A police procedural investigating the murder of a high profile politician by a top lady cop and the hurdles she must overcome as portrayed by Dhanya Balakrishna.

Ponman

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

Based on G R Indugopan's novella Naalanchu Cheruppakkaar, Ponman follows the adventures of a gold lender scrambling for payment after the wedding party he's given a loan to refuses to keep their side of the bargain.

Adolescence

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

A British series that gets up, close and personal into the motivations that led to a 13 year old murdering his classmate.

Oru Jaathi Jathakam

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

Getting his future predicted by a palm reader proves more frustrating than fun for a young man following a series of setbacks in the M Mohanan romantic comedy.

Fateh

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Hindi

Sonu Sood shows off his action chops as well as director skills in the dedicatedly violent Fateh.

Gladiator II

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Loads of drama and combat colour the action of Ridley Scott's second century Roman empire epic in the Gladiator sequel spearheaded by talents like Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal and a gobsmacking Denzel Washington.

Aachari Baa

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Hindi

Neena Gupta captures the solitude and spirit of an elderly woman after she arrives in Mumbai to look after her son's dog, Jenny.

American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Curious to catch exclusive details of the hunt for Osama bin Laden in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks on the United States? The Netflix documentary promises not to disappoint.

Vanvaas

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Hindi

Nana Patekar hopes to turn on the waterworks as a dementia-ridden man, shunned by his kids finding unlikely solace in a stranger in Anil Sharma's Baghban-esque melodrama.