Kangana Ranaut visits the iconic Taj Mahal.

IMAGE: Kangana Ranaut at the Taj Mahal. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Key Points Kangana Ranaut visited the Taj Mahal in Agra, drawing significant attention from visitors.

She interacted with fans and posed for photographs during her visit to the historic monument.

Kangana Ranaut visited the Taj Mahal in Agra on Sunday, November 22, drawing attention from visitors present at the historic monument.

The actress-politician arrived at the monument amid tight security.

She interacted with visitors and posed for photographs with fans who gathered to catch a glimpse of her.

IMAGE: Kangana Ranaut at the Taj Mahal. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Kangana posted pictures from her visit, captioning them, 'Taj Mahal: Wandering through Wonderland.'

See more pictures from Kangana's Taj Mahal visit here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

Kangana's Scary Picture

IMAGE: Kangana Ranaut at the Taj Mahal. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

The Taj Mahal visit seems to be a break from her new film, Scary Picture, whose first look poster was released by Rana Daggubati recently.

The horror film is produced by Suresh Babu and directed by Telugu filmmaker Ravi Babu in his Hindi feature film directorial debut. Known for his work in the horror genre, Ravi Babu has previously directed Telugu films Anasuya and Avunu. Scary Picture will likely release in 2027.

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Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff