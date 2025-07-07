Kangana Visits Rain-Ravaged Mandi

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut visited her rain-ravaged constituency of Mandi on Sunday and feels that the way relief work is being undertaken, the Congress will not return to power in the state in even 20 years.

'I am deeply pained to see the plight of the people. They have lost family members, houses have been washed away, several people are still missing. But we can only console the families who have lost their kin, and now it is time to provide relief,' Kangana said in Thunag, one of the many places struck by a cloudburst incident on Tuesday, July 1, 2025.

Fourteen people have died, and 31 are missing.

Cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides have caused massive destruction in the area.

More than 150 houses, 106 cattle sheds, 31 vehicles and 14 bridges have suffered damage in the disaster.

About 200 roads have been rendered out of bounds for traffic.

'The relief and restoration works have to be done by the state government. As an MP, I can only apprise the prime minister and the home minister about the situation and seek liberal assistance,' Kangana said.

'We are the link between the state and the central government, instrumental in getting projects from the Centre to the state and raising issues and grievances of our constituencies with the centre,' she added.

Her visit comes in the wake of jibes from the Congress on her absence from her Lok Sabha constituency.

Earlier, when he was asked about her absence, her party colleague and Leader of the Opposition Jairam Thakur said, 'We are concerned about the locals, we live and die for them. I cannot comment on those who are not.'

Ranaut parried the Congress charge by saying that an MP doesn't have permission to allocate funds from the MP Local Area Development Fund in case of a disaster and that restoration of roads and other infrastructure are a remit of the state government.

'It is heartbreaking to see massive flood devastation in Himachal almost every year now. I tried reaching the flood-affected areas in Seraj and other areas in Mandi, but was advised by the respected Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur to wait until the connectivity to the affected areas is restored,' she wrote on X earlier.

Kangana finally reached Mandi on Sunday.

Kangana posted pictures on Twitter to show the world the kind of devastation Mandi is experiencing at the moment.

Kangana views the devastation in one of India's most gorgeous terrain.

