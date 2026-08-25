Kangana To Kriti: 'Why Would You Tie A Rakhi In Your Bikini?'

Kangana Ranaut has questioned Kriti Sanon's outfit choice in a recent Raksha Bandhan jewellery ad.

IMAGE: Kriti Sanon in the GIVA ad.

Key Points Kangana Ranaut criticised Kriti Sanon's outfit in a Raksha Bandhan jewellery ad, calling it 'intentionally creepy'.

Kangana questioned why Kriti would choose a 'bikini/undergarments' style outfit for the traditional festival when many other styling options are available.

The ad, featuring Kriti Sanon in an Indo-Western bralette-style blouse, cape, and draped skirt, has faced significant backlash on social media.

Kangana Ranaut has questioned Kriti Sanon's choice of outfit in a recently released Raksha Bandhan jewellery advertisement, saying the actor had several styling options available to her.

The advertisement, which features Kriti in an Indo-Western ensemble comprising a bralette-style blouse, cape and draped skirt, has drawn criticism on social media over its styling for the traditional festival.

Kangana Ranaut's Social Media Critique

Joining the debate on social media, actor and BJP MP Ranaut shared a note on her Instagram Stories on Monday evening.

'It's a wonderful time to be a woman. Our closets are full of variety of clothes, today's woman is a global woman. From cocktail dresses to lehenga cholis, jeans to saris, bikinis to salwar kameez, from all the options that are available to us today why would you tie your brother a rakhi in your bikini/undergarments? Where are all your styling options? Ha ha the advert looks intentionally creepy!'

Reaction To The Ad

Several social media users had questioned Kriti Sanon's outfit in the festival-themed ad.

They labelled the styling as a 'skimpy outfit' and questioned whether it was appropriate attire for a traditional festival like Raksha Bandhan. Some went as far as demanding a boycott, accusing the brand and filmmakers of trivialising Indian festivals.

The commercial for the jewellery brand GIVA depicts Kriti celebrating the festival with her brother before extending the traditional gesture by tying a rakhi to her dog. Trolls argue that the commercial 'ruined and disrespected' the festival's traditional spirit, claiming the narrative placed greater significance on the pet than the brother.

With inputs from Subhash K Jha.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff