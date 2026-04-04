Kangana Ranaut To Star In Queen Sequel

Kangana Ranaut is poised to reprise her iconic role in a highly anticipated sequel to the 2014 blockbuster Queen, reuniting with Director Vikas Bahl.

IMAGE: Kangana Ranaut in Queen.

Key Points Kangana Ranaut will star in a sequel to her 2014 hit film Queen.

She will reunite with the original director, Vikas Bahl, for the project.

The sequel will reportedly not focus on the travel theme of the original film.

Kangana Ranaut's most celebrated film and performance, Queen, will now have a sequel.

The 2014 film directed by Vikas Bahl, about a deserted bride who goes on her honeymoon solo, was an instant success, catapulting Kangana to the top league.

Nothing she did thereafter could match up.

Return to Queen Role

She is now back to do a sequel to Queen with the same director -- Vikas Bahl -- who had been accused in the MeToo movement of unbecoming conduct.

Kangana had supported the accuser and spoken against Bahl's behaviour.

The sequel will have nothing to do with travel.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff