Kangana To Hrithik: 'Doesn't Suit You To Tease A Woman'

The long-standing public feud between Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan has reignited, triggered by a social media post and Kangana's controversial comments regarding Gen Z.

IMAGE: Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan in Krrish 3.

Key Points The Kangana Ranaut-Hrithik Roshan feud reignited after social influencer Freddy Birdy's Instagram post and Hrithik's subsequent comment.

Kangana responded directly to Hrithik on Instagram, urging him to move on and condemn those harassing her in his name.

The latest exchange revives memories of their public spat in 2016, which involved legal notices and social media posts.

Ten years after Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan had a public fall-out, the war, it seems, continues.

The war of words initially started between Kangana and Cockroach Janta Party Spokesperson Saurav Das.

BJP MP Kangana has been defending Prime Minister Narendra Modi in social media posts against the recent Gen Z protests. Addressing them as 'Generation Gutter', she went on to call Das 'useless' and 'unemployed' in an Instagram post. She claimed that she had two National Awards by the time she was his age (28).

Saurav gave it right back by quipping that Kangana was after him because he resembles a 'young Hrithik Roshan'.

Social influencer Freddy Birdy then posted on Instagram that 'The world owes an apology to Hrithik Roshan'.

The post went viral when Hrithik himself weighed in, commenting, 'My friend, siding with 'A' just cause you don't like 'B' anymore is a small part of the larger systemic issue plaguing our society. I'll wait, for when the context to it is the right one, and motivated by facts. That would be fair. But then again, who cares anymore right?'

No names were taken but Kangana couldn't help but comment on her Instagram story: 'Dear Hrithik, I am happy that you have found your perfect match, Saba Azad, and you both look great together. You are in a committed relationship and it doesn't suit you to tease a woman like this.

'Instead, you should condemn all those who are harassing and bullying me using your name. Stop adding fuel to the fire and embarrassing your partner. Hope better sense prevails and you stop making unreasonable comments.'

Recap Of The Feud

IMAGE: Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan in Krrish 3.

The latest exchange revives one of Bollywood's long-running public feuds this century.

Hrithik and Kangana were rumoured to have dated around the making of their film Krrish 3 in 2006 before parting ways.

Their alleged relationship became a national talking point in 2016 when the actors went public and lashed out and even served legal notices on each other.

During that controversy, Kangana wrote, 'Yes many lame rumours are doing rounds, even a dumb ass can tell where the rumours are coming from. I don't know why 'exes do silly things' to get your attention. For me that chapter is over and I don't dig graves.'

Hrithik responded with what went on to become one of his most widely-quoted tweets: 'There are more chances of me having had an affair with the Pope than any of the -- I am sure -- wonderful women the media has been naming. Thanks, but no thanks!'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff