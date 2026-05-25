Kangana Ranaut Backs Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: 'She Is Not Here To Please You'

Kangana Ranaut has defended Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's fashion choices at Cannes 2026, emphasising that personal style is a form of self-expression and not meant to please critics.

IMAGE: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Photograph: Manon Cruz/Reuters

Key Points Kangana Ranaut defended Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes 2026 looks.

Kangana stated that fashion is a form of self-expression and that Aishwarya 'looks great' and 'is not here to please you'.

Aishwarya showcased multiple outfits at Cannes, including an Amit Aggarwal sculptural gown, a Sophie Couture blush pink ensemble, and a bold white pantsuit with a feathered cape.

Kangana Ranaut showed a lot of support for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who made waves at Cannes 2026.

In a strong-worded Instagram story, Kangana showed great admiration for Aishwarya and wrote, 'Fashion and style is a self-expression, it is one's own interpretation of life and their attitude, no woman owes anything to anyone, Ash looks great!!

'Those of you who want to see her any other way, why don't you show what you got?? She is not here to please you, she is glorious, if you are not used to seeing older women on red carpets, get used to them now. Thanks.'

Aishwarya's Cannes 2026 Ensembles

IMAGE: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

Along with her message, Kangana shared a picture from Aishwarya's Day 1 look, when she opted for Amit Aggarwal's custom sculptural gown.

For this year's appearance, Amit Aggarwal designed Luminara, a couture creation centred around the idea of light in motion.

Structured wing-like extensions emerging from the shoulders evoke movement and propulsion, while contouring the body with architectural sharpness. Rendered in an abyss blue, the couture piece references cosmic depth and the infinite nature of light travelling through space.

Glamour on the French Riviera

IMAGE: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mohit Rai/Instagram

For L'Oreal Paris' annual Lights On Women's Worth gala, Aishwarya chose romantic blush pink ensemble by Sophie Couture.

The gown featured a heart-shaped fitted silk silhouette paired with a flowing chiffon cape and embellished floral detailing.

The couture creation also featured a strapless corseted bodice crafted with delicate Fortuny pleating and asymmetrical ruching designed to accentuate the waistline. Swarovski-crystal floral applique in shades of rose gold, copper and deep mauve cascaded elegantly from the bodice to the hips, adding texture and dimension to the pastel-toned outfit.

The gown was completed with a heavily draped satin-silk crepe skirt and a sheer floor-length chiffon cape that extended into a soft trailing train, creating a sweeping red carpet effect.

A Bold White Statement

IMAGE: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Loreal Paris/Instagram

In another standout moment, Aishwarya made a striking appearance in a bold white ensemble that blended contemporary tailoring with classic Hollywood elegance.

Departing from conventional red carpet gowns, Aishwarya opted for an avant-garde white pantsuit featuring a structured plunging blazer paired with sharply tailored trousers. The monochrome look was elevated with intricate embellishments running along the sides of the outfit. A feathered cape framed her shoulders before flowing into a sweeping train.

This year marks Aishwarya's 24th appearance at the Cannes film festival, reinforcing her enduring association with the international event and beauty brand L'Oreal Paris.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff