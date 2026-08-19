Kangana: I Identify As A Bhakt...'

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut has endorsed Isha Koppikar's 'andhbhakt' declaration, asserting that such devotion is rooted in love for the country.

image: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kangana Ranaut takes part in a BJP protest against the Opposition outside Parliament, July 23, 2026. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

Key Points Isha Koppikar stated that her 'blind devotion' is reserved for India and its progress, not unconditional support for the government, which she believes citizens can question.

Kangana Ranaut cited personal instances of taking a stand, including protests against a teacher, her response to the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, and the Nirbhaya case.

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut has come out in support of actor Isha Koppikar after Isha called herself a proud 'andhbhakt', saying her devotion was not directed at any political party or leader but at the country.

Koppikar, in a social media video post, had sought to reclaim the term 'andhbhakt', which is often used to describe an unquestioning supporter of a political leader or party. She said she was comfortable with the label if it meant loving India and wanting to see it progress.

'Wow, well explained for me,' said Kangana in her Insta story, post tagging Isha's post.

Kangana's Stance on Personal Responsibility and Patriotism

Kangana, who is the Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, shared Koppikar's video on Instagram Stories and said she identified with her views.

She cited several occasions when she had taken a stand against things she believed were wrong.

'In high school protested against a teacher who used to hit children in head with stick during assembly, protested against 26/11 violence. Protested against Nirbhaya brutality. Never blamed parents for any limitation that may have come my way. Instead uplifted whole family to the same standard of life that I earned for myself,' Kangana wrote.

'I identify as a bhakt of almost anyone who I meet, I love my country I love my people. I simply love my life,' she added.

Isha's 'Nation First' Message

Explaining her use of the term 'andhbhakt', Koppikar said her 'blind devotion' was reserved for India, not for any political establishment.

'Yes, I am an andhbhakt. If it is bhakti to love your country and want to see it progress, then yes, I am proud to be a bhakt... andhbhakt,' Koppikar said.

At the same time, she emphasised that patriotism did not mean unconditional support for the government.

Koppikar said she could question the government and disagree with its policies while continuing to love the country 'wholeheartedly'.

'This country is my home, where I have earned and continue to earn a livelihood and where I continue to get opportunities. So, I am not ashamed to be proud of my country,' Isha said in the video.

'Wherever you may live, learn to love that place, respect that place, and contribute to it. Be proud of the home you choose. Because patriotism is not just saying, I love my country. It is doing something that improves your country.'

Photograph curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff