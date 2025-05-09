Kangana Chooses Horror For Hollywood Debut

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Kangana Ranaut will make her debut in Hollywood with a lead role in the horror drama Blessed Be The Evil, reports Variety.

She will star alongside Teen Wolf actor Tyler Posey and Tulsa King actor Scarlet Rose Stallone in the film.

According to Variety, production of the film is set to begin this summer in New York.

Producers chose American locations to 'avoid running into any uncertainties stemming from the recently announced Trump industry tariffs, as quoted by Variety.

The movie will be directed by Anurag Rudra, who also wrote the screenplay of the film along with Gatha Tiwary, president and founder, Lions Movies.

As per the synopsis, the film follows a Christian couple who, after experiencing a miscarriage, purchase an abandoned farm with a dark past. A malevolent presence soon tests their love and faith.

The director, with roots in India, shared his affinity for the stories he heard during his childhood in rural India.

'Being born and spending my childhood in rural India, I was told stories that got embedded in my mind and heart. This folklore was so special that I truly believed in the stories, and wanted to showcase them internationally through the art of cinema -- the strongest and most beautiful way to connect to dreams and reality,' said Anurag Rudra as quoted by Variety.

This is not the first time Posey will be trying his luck in the horror genre. He was earlier seen in the horror film Truth or Dare.

Meanwhile, Scarlet Rose Stallone, Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin's daughter, was seen in the crime comedy Reach Me and more recently in The Gunslingers alongside Nicolas Cage.