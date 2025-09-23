Kangana Bats for Modi's Swadeshi Drive

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kangana Ranaut on Monday, September 22, 2025, conducted a campaign in her Lok Sabha constituency Mandi in Himachal Pradesh to promote Prime Minister Narendra Modi's of Swadeshi message and raise awareness about Next-Gen GST reforms.

IMAGE: BJP MP Kangana Ranaut pastes a sticker with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swadeshi message in Mandi on Monday, here and below. Photograph: @Mandi HP/ANI Photo

Photograph: @Mandi HP/ANI Photo

Photograph: Kind courtesy @KanganaTeam/X

Photograph: Kind courtesy @KanganaTeam/X

IMAGE: Kangana gives a shopkeeper in Mandi a rose. Photograph: Kind courtesy @KanganaTeam/X

IMAGE: A rose for a citizen during her interaction with the public in Mandi to raise awareness about GST reforms. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Kangana meets shopkeepers in Sundarnagar Bazar in Mandi. Photograph: Kind courtesy @KanganaTeam/X

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff