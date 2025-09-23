Kangana Bats for Modi's Swadeshi Drive

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kangana Ranaut on Monday, September 22, 2025, conducted a campaign in her Lok Sabha constituency Mandi in Himachal Pradesh to promote Prime Minister Narendra Modi's of Swadeshi message and raise awareness about Next-Gen GST reforms.
IMAGE: BJP MP Kangana Ranaut pastes a sticker with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swadeshi message in Mandi on Monday, here and below. Photograph: @Mandi HP/ANI Photo
Photograph: @Mandi HP/ANI Photo
Photograph: Kind courtesy @KanganaTeam/X
Photograph: Kind courtesy @KanganaTeam/X
IMAGE: Kangana gives a shopkeeper in Mandi a rose. Photograph: Kind courtesy @KanganaTeam/X
IMAGE: A rose for a citizen during her interaction with the public in Mandi to raise awareness about GST reforms. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Kangana meets shopkeepers in Sundarnagar Bazar in Mandi. Photograph: Kind courtesy @KanganaTeam/X
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff