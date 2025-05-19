Kamal Haasan's Kiss Removed From Thug Life

IMAGE: Kamal Haasan and Abhirami Gopikumar in Thug Life.

Mani Ratnam's Thug Life is special on many counts, the least of them being the Kamal Haasan factor.

The last time Kamal and Mani -- who are related; Mani's wfe Suhasini is Kamal's niece -- came together was 33 years ago in the startling gangster epic Nayakan.

Many years ago I had asked Kamal why Mani and he hadn't collaborated after Nayakan, and he had said,"All I will say is the answer to the question that haunts both of us -- why not another film together after Nayakan? -- will soon be answered.

"Nayakan is no doubt the most influential film of my career. We keep discussing ideas. But we never get down to it. I don't know what we fear. We spoke again on my birthday when he came visiting."

IMAGE: Kamal Haasan and Abhirami Gopikumar in Thug Life .

Post Nayakan, the Mani-Kamal collaboration is finally here.

The trailer of Thug Life doesn't seem to offer anything we haven't seen before, but has whipped up a storm for all the wrong reasons.

There is an uproar over Kamal's torrid smooch with his co-star Abhirami Gopikumar, who is reportedly 30 years his junior (the fact is not crosschecked as we haven't seen her passport).

Apparently, Mani Ratnam decided to remove the kiss after the widespread outrage.

IMAGE: Kamal Haasan and Rani Mukerji Hey Ram.

Twenty-five years ago in Hey Ram, Kamal had liplocked with Rani Mukerji who was 23 years his junior.

Not comfortable with the kiss Rani had gently asked her passionate co-star, 'Sir, is it necessary?'

Kamal Haasan said 'YES.'

And that was that.