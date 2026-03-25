HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Movies » Kalki's Day Out With Farida Jalal

Kalki's Day Out With Farida Jalal

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 25, 2026 15:52 IST

x

It was a pleasure to see Farida Jalal, dotingly helped by Abhishek Bachchan, attend the eighth Critics' Choice Awards 2026 and flash her trademark smile.

Key Points

  • Paatal Lok Season 2's Tillotama Shome wins the Best Supporting Actress while Black Warrant won the Best Series and Best Director prizes.
  • Homebound emerged as the biggest film winner, taking both Best Film and Best Director for Neeraj Ghaywan.
  • Farida Jalal received the Extraordinary Contribution to Cinema Award.

Tillotama Shome wins the Best Supporting Actress award for her touch cop role in Paatal Lok season 2.

 

Farida Jalal is honoured with the Extraordinary Contribution to Cinema Award.

 

Zahan Kapoor's drama series Black Warrant series won the Best Web Series award. It also bagged the Best Director award for Vikramaditya Motwane, Satyanshu Singh, Arkesh Ajay, Rohin Raveendran Nair and Ambiecka Pandit.

 

Rahul Bhat won the Best Supporting Actor award for playing the senior jailor in Black Warrant.

 

Sunny Hinduja, seen here with Shinjini Raval, won the Best Actor for the Short Film That's A Wrap.

 

Vishal Jethwa won the Best Actor award for his heartbreaking turn in Homebound.

 

Homebound won the Best Film award as well as the Best Director prize for Neeraj Ghaywan, second from right.

 

Kalki Koechlin.

 

Sayani Gupta

 

Aamna Sharif.

 

Divya Dutta.

 

Shabana Azmi.

 

Amruta Subhash.

 

Guneet Monga.

 

Ali Fazal.

 

Ruhi Singh.

 

Abhishek Bachchan.

 

Abhishek Banerjee.

 

Shreya Dhanwanthary.

 

Vedhika.

 

Girija Oak.

 

Sriram Raghavan.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES

RELATED STORIES

She Plays The Most Special Role In Dhurandhar 2
She Plays The Most Special Role In Dhurandhar 2
10 Iranian Films You Should Watch On OTT
10 Iranian Films You Should Watch On OTT
Fitness Mantra Akshay Kumar Swears By
Fitness Mantra Akshay Kumar Swears By
Rajinikanth Endorses Dhurandhar 2, Aditya Dhar Replies
Rajinikanth Endorses Dhurandhar 2, Aditya Dhar Replies
Singer-Rapper Badshah Marries Isha Rikhi
Singer-Rapper Badshah Marries Isha Rikhi

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Guess Where These Stars Were Born

webstory image 2

11 Soul-Warming Dal Recipes

webstory image 3

Mini Bread Quiche: 20-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Casual Yet Gorgeous: Malaika Sets Style Goals Again0:01

Casual Yet Gorgeous: Malaika Sets Style Goals Again

Bhumi Pednekar Stuns Fans With a Bold New Look 1:06

Bhumi Pednekar Stuns Fans With a Bold New Look

Shraddha Kapoor steals the spotlight with stunning city appearance1:06

Shraddha Kapoor steals the spotlight with stunning city...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO