Kalki's Day Out With Farida Jalal

It was a pleasure to see Farida Jalal, dotingly helped by Abhishek Bachchan, attend the eighth Critics' Choice Awards 2026 and flash her trademark smile.

Key Points Paatal Lok Season 2's Tillotama Shome wins the Best Supporting Actress while Black Warrant won the Best Series and Best Director prizes.

Homebound emerged as the biggest film winner, taking both Best Film and Best Director for Neeraj Ghaywan.

Farida Jalal received the Extraordinary Contribution to Cinema Award.

Tillotama Shome wins the Best Supporting Actress award for her touch cop role in Paatal Lok season 2.

Farida Jalal is honoured with the Extraordinary Contribution to Cinema Award.

Zahan Kapoor's drama series Black Warrant series won the Best Web Series award. It also bagged the Best Director award for Vikramaditya Motwane, Satyanshu Singh, Arkesh Ajay, Rohin Raveendran Nair and Ambiecka Pandit.

Rahul Bhat won the Best Supporting Actor award for playing the senior jailor in Black Warrant.

Sunny Hinduja, seen here with Shinjini Raval, won the Best Actor for the Short Film That's A Wrap.

Vishal Jethwa won the Best Actor award for his heartbreaking turn in Homebound.

Homebound won the Best Film award as well as the Best Director prize for Neeraj Ghaywan, second from right.

Kalki Koechlin.

Sayani Gupta

Aamna Sharif.

Divya Dutta.

Shabana Azmi.

Amruta Subhash.

Guneet Monga.

Ali Fazal.

Ruhi Singh.

Abhishek Bachchan.

Abhishek Banerjee.

Shreya Dhanwanthary.

Vedhika.

Girija Oak.

Sriram Raghavan.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff