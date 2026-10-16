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Kajol, Tanishaa, Tanuja Celebrate Durga Pujo

By REDIFF MOVIES October 16, 2026 13:59 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Kajol, Tanuja, and Tanishaa Mukerji came together for Durga Puja, which celebrates the spirit of tradition and family.

Key Points

  • The North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja was established in 1948 by Sashadhar Mukherjee.
  • Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar joined Kajol, Tanuja, Tanishaa and Ayan Mukerji for the unveiling of Maa Durga's idol.
  • The five-day celebration will be held from October 16 to 20 at SNDT College in Santa Cruz, north west Mumbai.

It's time for Bengalis to rejoice, as Durga Puja has arrived with all its festive glory.

And with that, it's time to scroll through pretty pictures of Kajol and her extended family at the 80th North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja, held at SNDT college in Santa Cruz, north west Mumbai.

Her cousin Rani Mukerji, who's a regular at the pujo, may skip the celebrations this year as her mother Krishna Mukherjee passed away on September 22.

Kajol with her mother Tanuja and sister Tanishaa Mukerji

Kajol and her sister Tanishaa Mukerji flank their mum Tanuja.

 

Kajol

Kajol writes, 'Today was all about #Maa in all her forms... as a mother, as a daughter, as a protector and as a Goddess! #jaimaadurga and the madness begins.'

 

Ayan Mukerji with Tanishaa

Tanishaa with her cousin and Brahmastra Director Ayan Mukerji.

 

Sharbani Mukherjee with her uncle producer Shubbir Mukherjee

Sharbani Mukherjee with her uncle, yesteryear producer Shubbir Mukherjee (he is the youngest son of producer Sashadhar Mukherjee and Sati Rani Devi. His siblings include the late actor Joy Mukherjee, producer Deb Mukherjee, and director Shomu Mukherjee.)

The North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja was established in 1948 by Sashadhar Mukherjee.

 

Advocate Ashish Shelar

Minster for Cultural Affairs Maharashtra Ashish Shelar lights the lamp.

 

Tanuja, Tanishaa with Samrat Mukerji and his wife Salome Turiashvili

Tanuja, Tanishaa with Samrat Mukerji and his wife Salome Turiashvili.

 

Sujoy Mukherjee

Joy Mukherjee's son Sujoy Mukherjee (in white) joins in.

 

K

Meet the Mukherjees: Samrat Mukherji, Tanisha Mukerji, Kajol, Tanuja and Sharbani Mukerjee.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

More News Coverage

KajolTanishaa MukerjiDurga PujaTanuja Celebrate Durga PujoAyan Mukerji

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