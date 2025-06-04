HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Kajol-Tanishaa Bid Goodbye To...

By REDIFF MOVIES
June 04, 2025 15:16 IST

The year started on a sad note for the Mukherjee family.

Barely two months after Deb Mukherjee passed into the ages, his older brother Rono Mukherjee passed away on May 28.

His prayer meeting was held in Mumbai on June 3, and family members came together to say goodbye one final time.

Kajol's late father Shomu Mukherjee was a sibling to Rono and Deb Mukherjee.

She's seen here with her cousin and Rono's son Samrat Mukherjee.

 

Tanishaa Mukerji.

 

Rono Mukherjee's daughter Sharbani Mukherjee.

 

Deb Mukherjee's son Ayan Mukerji.

 

His sister Sunita Gowarikar.

 

Sunita consoles Sharbani.

 

Joy Mukherjee's son Sujoy Mukherjee with wife Supriya.

 

Rani Mukerji's mother Krishna Mukherjee.

 

Bappi Lahiri's son Bappa Lahiri with wife Tanisha Verma.

 

His sister Rema Lahiri with husband Govind Bansal.

 

Left to right, first line: A guest, Samrat Mukherjee, his wife, Tanishaa Mukerji, Sunita Gowarikar and Sharbani Mukherjee.
Back row: Bappa Lahiri, his wife Tanisha Verma, Supriya Mukherjee, her husband Sujoy Mukherjee, Ayan Mukerji and Siddharth Mukherjee.

 

Seen here is Rono Mukherjee's wife, Shamita (in beige sari).

 

Rituparna Sengupta.

 

Sumona Chakravarti.

 

Amit Kumar.

 

Salim Khan.

 

Jaya Bachchan with daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

 

Biswajeet.

 

Bharat Dabholkar.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
