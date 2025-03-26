HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Kajal Aggarwal's WOW Fashion Game

By NAMRATA THAKKER
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
March 26, 2025 10:04 IST

Like her Sikander co-star Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal is quite the fashionista.

Whether it's couture, designer saris or smart casuals, this yummy mummy can pull off any piece garment while simply looking WOW!

Namrata Thakker points out her best style looks.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram

A sari look done right!

Kajal opts for a striking Manish Malhotra drape which screams opulence and grace.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram

Kajal makes ethnic look as chic as possible in this stunning Anamika Khanna ivory ensemble.

She finishes off her look with statement red lips and a classy hairdo.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram

Kajal makes a strong case for minimalistic fashion but with a cool and effortless vibe. Definitely a big thumbs up!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram

Slaying the desi look to perfection in a beautiful custom Ajrakh striped zari sari teamed with a shimmery red sleeveless blouse.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram

Ms Aggarwal dishes out boss lady vibes while pulling off this colourful blazer with so much ease and sass.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram

This ivory chequered tunic set is perfect for summer festivities and should belong in every fashion enthusiasts closet.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram

We love Kajal in her 'back to school' era looking all playful yet vogue wearing designer Dhruv Kapoor's creation.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram

Drop-dead gorgeous! That's all we can say about this gorgeous mommy in her embroidered off-white pantsuit paired with a delicate ruffled-neck long shrug.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram

Kajal looks summer ready and how in this beautiful, easy-breezy floral tunic dress.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram

Keeping it casual but smart and classy in a pair of denims, loose-fitted short and brown boots, that's Kajal showing us how to elevate a simple look!

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
