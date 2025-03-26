Kajal Aggarwal's WOW Fashion Game

Like her Sikander co-star Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal is quite the fashionista.
Whether it's couture, designer saris or smart casuals, this yummy mummy can pull off any piece garment while simply looking WOW!
Namrata Thakker points out her best style looks.
A sari look done right!
Kajal opts for a striking Manish Malhotra drape which screams opulence and grace.
Kajal makes ethnic look as chic as possible in this stunning Anamika Khanna ivory ensemble.
She finishes off her look with statement red lips and a classy hairdo.
Kajal makes a strong case for minimalistic fashion but with a cool and effortless vibe. Definitely a big thumbs up!
Slaying the desi look to perfection in a beautiful custom Ajrakh striped zari sari teamed with a shimmery red sleeveless blouse.
Ms Aggarwal dishes out boss lady vibes while pulling off this colourful blazer with so much ease and sass.
This ivory chequered tunic set is perfect for summer festivities and should belong in every fashion enthusiasts closet.
We love Kajal in her 'back to school' era looking all playful yet vogue wearing designer Dhruv Kapoor's creation.
Drop-dead gorgeous! That's all we can say about this gorgeous mommy in her embroidered off-white pantsuit paired with a delicate ruffled-neck long shrug.
Kajal looks summer ready and how in this beautiful, easy-breezy floral tunic dress.
Keeping it casual but smart and classy in a pair of denims, loose-fitted short and brown boots, that's Kajal showing us how to elevate a simple look!