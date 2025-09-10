HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Kajal Aggarwal Reacts To Death Hoax

Kajal Aggarwal Reacts To Death Hoax

By SUBHASH K JHA
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 10, 2025 10:17 IST

x

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram

On September 8, a rumour spread that Kajal Aggarwal had died in a road accident.

It was obviously a hoax.

"While I personally the baseless news amusing, it was quite sad to see how disturbed my family felt," Kajal tells Subhash K Jha.

"They kept receiving incessant calls, as did my staff. Birth, death and such life events are deeply serious matters that one should never trivialise or spread falsehoods about. I hope we can be more mindful and focus on truth, kindness, and positivity."

 

Raakhee Gulzar had also been a victim of a death hoax and she feels this menace should be tackled sternly.

"I should be flattered by these rumours. They add to my lifespan," she says.

"This culture of killing off known figures in the entertainment business for fun is ghoulish, and foolish. Lata Mangeshkar, who sang so many beautiful songs for me, was also hounded by these rumours. Every six months, there would be talk of her being no more. Sometimes, responsible members of the film industry would spread these rumours."

Hema Malini refuses to see the humour in death hoaxes.

"Who gets to benefit from such criminal gossip?" she asks.

"Relatives and friends get worried and start calling. Some months ago, they spread the humour that Vyjayanthimala is no more. It is in very bad taste."

"I have been at the receiving end of these rumours. The next time it happens, I will be approaching the cyber crime cell to find out who wants me dead," warns Asha Parekh.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

SUBHASH K JHA
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

How Kajal Celebrated Her 40th Birthday
How Kajal Celebrated Her 40th Birthday
How Mum-To-Be Kajal Aggarwal Stays Fit
How Mum-To-Be Kajal Aggarwal Stays Fit
The Latest Fashion Trend In Bollywood
The Latest Fashion Trend In Bollywood
Hindi Cinema's New Mogul
Hindi Cinema's New Mogul
Gandhi Starts With A Kiss In Toronto
Gandhi Starts With A Kiss In Toronto

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

iPhone 17: A Big Leap Forward

webstory image 2

Baby Prawns With Methi: 15-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Animals & Birds Idioms You Should Know

VIDEOS

Drone Captures Massive GenZ Protests, Smoke Billowing at Nepal Parliament After PM Oli Resign2:13

Drone Captures Massive GenZ Protests, Smoke Billowing at...

Nepal's parliament set on fire after PM resigns over anti-corruption protests1:03

Nepal's parliament set on fire after PM resigns over...

Shocking Visuals: Nepal's Kantipur TV headquarters set on fire2:50

Shocking Visuals: Nepal's Kantipur TV headquarters set on...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV