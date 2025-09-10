Kajal Aggarwal Reacts To Death Hoax

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram

On September 8, a rumour spread that Kajal Aggarwal had died in a road accident.

It was obviously a hoax.

"While I personally the baseless news amusing, it was quite sad to see how disturbed my family felt," Kajal tells Subhash K Jha.

"They kept receiving incessant calls, as did my staff. Birth, death and such life events are deeply serious matters that one should never trivialise or spread falsehoods about. I hope we can be more mindful and focus on truth, kindness, and positivity."

Raakhee Gulzar had also been a victim of a death hoax and she feels this menace should be tackled sternly.

"I should be flattered by these rumours. They add to my lifespan," she says.

"This culture of killing off known figures in the entertainment business for fun is ghoulish, and foolish. Lata Mangeshkar, who sang so many beautiful songs for me, was also hounded by these rumours. Every six months, there would be talk of her being no more. Sometimes, responsible members of the film industry would spread these rumours."

Hema Malini refuses to see the humour in death hoaxes.

"Who gets to benefit from such criminal gossip?" she asks.

"Relatives and friends get worried and start calling. Some months ago, they spread the humour that Vyjayanthimala is no more. It is in very bad taste."

"I have been at the receiving end of these rumours. The next time it happens, I will be approaching the cyber crime cell to find out who wants me dead," warns Asha Parekh.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff