Kahaani Actor Kharaj Mukherjee And Wife Safe In Nepal

Bengali actor Kharaj Mukherjee and his wife Pratibha Mukherjee are safe and en route home after being stranded in flood-hit Pokhara, Nepal, following heavy rains that disrupted their shoot and travel plans.

IMAGE: Kharaj Mukherjee in Kahaani.

Key Points Bengali actor Kharaj Mukherjee and his wife Pratibha Mukherjee were stranded in Pokhara, Nepal, due to severe floods and heavy rains.

Their son, Tamaghna Mukherjee, confirmed via an Instagram video that his parents are safe and out of danger.

Kharaj Mukherjee is a well-known actor in both Bengali and Hindi cinema, with notable roles in films like Accident, Jaatishwar and Kahaani.

Bengali actor Kharaj Mukherjee and his wife Pratibha are currently stranded in Nepal after heavy rains and flash floods disrupted their shoot and travel plans.

The couple, who were in Pokhara for work, are safe, but have been unable to return home as scheduled.

Their son, Tamaghna Mukherjee, has shared a video on Instagram to assure fans and others who had been trying to reach the family that the couple is safe.

In the video, Tamaghna confirmed that he had spoken to his parents on the morning of August 27 and said both were 'out of danger'.

'Both my parents were in Nepal for a shoot, and I've received several messages from fans and the media asking how they are doing. I want to assure everyone that my mother and father are safe and out of danger.

'I spoke to them this morning. They were in Pokhara for the shoot, and the place where the tragedy occurred was quite far from there. Their return flight from Pokhara was delayed, and the shoot was also disrupted because of the floods,' he said.

Listen to his message here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bihu Mukherjee (Tamaghna Mukherjee) (@bihumukherjee)

Travel Plans Disrupted and New Itinerary

IMAGE: Scene of the flood on the Nepal-China border. Photograph: Visuals from Nepal's Rasuwa/ANI/X

Tamaghna explained that the couple was originally scheduled to return on August 23. But the disruption caused by the floods meant their plans had to be changed. He said his parents were now travelling from Pokhara to Gorakhpur and would then take a flight to Kolkata.

'They were supposed to return on August 23, but the shoot was disrupted, so they couldn't make it back as planned. However, they are safe. As far as I know, they are now travelling from Pokhara to Gorakhpur, from where they will take a flight back to Kolkata tomorrow, on August 28. I just want to assure everyone that they are safe,' Tamaghna added.

Kharaj Mukherjee is a familiar face in both Bengali and Hindi cinema. The actor has been part of several Bengali films, including Accident, Muktodhara and Jaatishwar.

He has been seen in Hindi films like Kahaani, Jolly LLB 3, and Dhadak.

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Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff