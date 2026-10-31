Kaante Director Sanjay Gupta Dies After Head Injury

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta tragically passed away at his home at the age of 57 following a head injury.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjay Gupta/Instagram

Key Points Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta died at his home on October 30 at the age of 57.

His passing was due to a head injury sustained at home.

The news was confirmed by fellow filmmaker Ashoke Pandit on X, who expressed shock and sadness.

Kaante Director Sanjay Gupta died at his home on October 30. He was 57.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit confirmed the news on X: 'It"s really shocking and sad. Just got the news that our dear friend an ace director @_sanjaygupta is no more. He passed due to a head injury at home. Another talent gone too soon. He was a wonderful narrator, full of life persona & a passionate filmmaker. A great loss to our industry. Will miss you my friend. Condolences to his family & dear ones. Om Shaanti.'

Sanjay Gupta celebrated his birthday just a few days earlier on October 23.

An avid biker, Gupta was known for directing and producing films like Mumbai Saga, Kaabil, Shootout At Wadala, Zinda and Kaante.

He made his directorial debut in 1994 with the star-studded Aatish: Feel the Fire.

Gupta is survived by his wife Anuradha Lekhi and their children, Shivansh and Dalai.

Photograph curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff