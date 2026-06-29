'K Bhagyaraj Was Original Creator Behind Landmark Hindi Films'

'Bhagyaraj sir was a creative genius whose contributions to Indian cinema go far beyond what many people know.'



Key Points Veteran actor, director, and screenwriter K Bhagyaraj succumbed to a cardiac arrest on June 27.

Anil Kapoor offered an emotional tribute to K Bhagyaraj.

'He was the original creator behind stories that went on to become landmark Hindi films and career-defining milestones for so many of us.'

IMAGE: Anil Kapoor and Padmini Kolhapure in a scene from Woh Saat Din.

Anil Kapoor penned an emotional tribute to veteran actor, director, and screenwriter K Bhagyaraj, who passed into the ages on June 27.

'Bhagyaraj sir was a creative genius whose contributions to Indian cinema go far beyond what many people know. He was the original creator behind stories that went on to become landmark Hindi films and career-defining milestones for so many of us,' Anil Kapoor wrote on Instagram.

'Woh Saat Din, adapted from his work, became one of the most important films of my career.'

IMAGE: Anil Kapoor and Vijayata Pandit in a scene from Mohabbat.

'Mohabbat, with its story, screenplay and dialogues by Bhagyaraj sir, not only gave us a memorable film but also helped launch the journey of Indra Kumar and Ashok Thakeria as producers through Maruti International.'

IMAGE: Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit in a scene from Beta.

'Later, Beta, another adaptation of his brilliant writing, became a blockbuster and remains one of the defining films of its era. Boney and I had acquired the rights and passed them on to Indra Kumar and Ashok Thakeria during a difficult phase in their journey. The film went on to become a massive success, with all of us receiving tremendous recognition,' he added.

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra and Salman Khan in a scene from Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.

'Another remarkable example of Bhagyaraj sir's brilliance was Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. Directed by David Dhawan, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, and starring Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra, the film's story and screenplay were by Bhagyaraj sir and adapted into Hindi by Anees Bazmee. The film became a major success and marked another important milestone in Akshay Kumar's career.'

IMAGE: K Bhagyaraj. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sujatha Mohan/Instagram

'The seeds of all these successes were planted by Bhagyaraj sir. We adapted his stories for Hindi audiences, but the true creator was always him. His writing touched countless lives and careers, mine included. He helped shape the journeys of actors, filmmakers and producers across generations, often without receiving the recognition he truly deserved.

'I will always remain grateful for what he contributed to my career and to Indian cinema as a whole. His legacy will live on through the stories he created and the countless people he inspired,' he concluded.

Bhagyaraj succumbed to cardiac arrest in Chennai on Saturday. He was 73.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff