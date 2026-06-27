K Bhagyaraj, The King Of Screenplays Passes Into The Ages

Tamil cinema loses its 'King of Screenplay' as legendary filmmaker K Bhagyaraj passes away at 73, leaving behind a timeless legacy of storytelling.

IMAGE: Krishnaswamy Bhagyaraj, legendary filmmaker, actor, screenwriter and producer passed away at 73 after a sudden cardiac arrest in Chennai. Photograph: Kind courtesy X

Key Points K. Bhagyaraj died on June 27, 2026, aged 73, after a sudden cardiac arrest in Chennai.

Celebrated as the 'King of Screenplay', he reshaped Tamil commercial cinema with relatable storytelling.

Directed over 25 films and acted in more than 75 movies across a five-decade career.

His Tamil hit Enga Chinna Rasa inspired the Hindi blockbuster Beta while he also directed Aakhree Raasta.

Krishnaswamy Bhagyaraj was a legendary Indian filmmaker, actor, screenwriter, and producer who left an indelible mark on Tamil cinema.

Widely hailed as the 'King of Screenplay', his mastery over relatable middle-class narratives, sharp wit, and emotionally engaging family dramas defined Kollywood storytelling throughout the 1980s and 1990s.

He passed away on June 27, 2026, at the age of 73 following a sudden cardiac arrest in Chennai.

Bhagyaraj revolutionised mainstream commercial cinema by shifting the focus away from larger-than-life action heroes toward flawed, endearing, and highly relatable protagonists.

Over a career spanning five decades, he directed more than 25 films and acted in over 75 movies.

King of Screenplay Remembered

He began his journey in the mid-1970s as an assistant to the iconic director K Bharathiraja, collaborating on trendsetters like 16 Vayathinile.

While working primarily in Tamil, his tightly woven scripts were widely adapted. His film Enga Chinna Rasa served as the foundation for the Hindi blockbuster Beta.

Beyond the camera, he served as the editor for the popular Tamil weekly magazine Bhagya and authored multiple novels.

Stars Pay Emotional Tribute

Suvarilladha Chiththirangal (1979) was his acclaimed directorial debut.

Mundhanai Mudichu (1983) was a massive commercial milestone that won him the Filmfare Best Actor Award.

Andha 7 Naatkal (1981) renowned for its poignant romance and clever screenplay.

In Hindi Bhagyaraj directed Aakhree Raasta (1986), a highly successful venture starring Amitabh Bachchan.

IMAGE: Bhagyaraj and Rati Agnihotri being directed by Bharathiraja.

A Legacy Beyond Films

Bhagyaraj was born in Vellankoil near Gobichettipalayam, Tamil Nadu. Following the tragic demise of his first wife Praveena in 1983, he married actress Poornima Jayaram in 1984.

He is survived by Poornima and their children, daughter Saranya and son Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, a popular actor in the Tamil film fraternity.

Rati Agnihotri, who started her career in Tamil in Puthiya Vaarpugal with Bhagyaraj as her co-star, remembers him with great affection and respect.

"Oh no! First Bharathiraja Sir my first director, now just seventeen days later my first hero is gone. I just spoke to Bhagyaraj on his birthday. His wife Poornima had invited me for his birthday... Oh am I am so sad... My first hero... no no he can't be gone.. He taught me my lines in Tamil he was so sweet... He was so happy to hear from me... My first hero and my first director both gone within a month... Our loss... My heart goes out to the family... Words are not enough...."

"Life is unpredictable. He was so polite, gentle, smiling, helpful. I was young so he guided me taught me Tamil and southern nuances a village belle I was so that's why. I always will remember him in a bush shirt lungi and leather chappals. Really a loss."

The Storyteller Who Changed Kollywood

Actress Khushboo Sundar, whose daughter's wedding in Goa was attended by K Bhagyaraj and his wife Poornima just a few days ago, can't believe he is gone.

"My funniest memories are with him. Have always held him in highest esteem, as a creator and human. He always caught me whenever I would be monkeying around on the sets or our friends' gatherings.

"Dancing, playing pranks or making faces. He alway called me a rowdy. He attended my daughter's wedding day before in Goa. And he yet again caught me when I was prancing around.

"It is devastating that we have lost him. Yet to sink in. Heart goes out to his wife Poornima ma'am, whose entire life revolved around him. We as friends will be her support and strength."

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff