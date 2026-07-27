Indian Idol 16 Winner Jyotirmayee Nayak: 'I Never Planned To Participate'

'People usually send audition videos, but I didn't even send one because I never planned to participate.'

'I had gone there to prepare my students for the auditions.'

'Eventually, I ended up competing and became the winner.'

IMAGE: Indian Idol 16 Winner Jyotirmayee Nayak with Shreya Ghoshal.

Key Points 'Badshah sir always appreciated my consistency. He kept motivating me.'

'Shreya ma'am can instantly point out the smallest expressions and emotions that should come in a song. Watching her analyse music is marvelous.'

'Vishal sir says that when you sing, your soul should tremble. The song should touch your own soul first. That is something I will always remember.'

There is a saying that behind every successful man is a woman.

In Jyotirmayee Nayak's story, the roles seem delightfully reversed. Just a month before lifting the Indian Idol 16 trophy, the singer got engaged, and she fondly credits her fiancé for being her biggest cheerleader.

"He has been extremely supportive throughout this journey," she says with a smile. "Now he has become a part of the Indian Idol family. Everyone jokes that he is the 'Jamai Raja' of the Idol family."

Interestingly, winning Indian Idol 16 wasn't even part of Jyotirmayee's original plan. The Odisha-native had accompanied her students to the auditions, never intending to compete herself.

A year later, she found herself holding the coveted trophy after a remarkable journey of self-discovery.

"A voice is like a rubber band. You cannot stretch it suddenly. You have to stretch it slowly and consistently," Jyotirmayee tells Mayur Sanap/Rediff.

We heard that you got engaged just a month before the finale. How supportive has your fiancé been?

He has been extremely supportive throughout this journey. He always wants to know everything happening here.

Now, he has become a part of the Indian Idol family. Everyone jokes that he is the 'Jamai Raja' of the Idol family (Laughs).

I feel very happy and grateful.

You are sitting right next to the Indian Idol trophy. What goes through your mind when you look at it?

A flashback of the memories I created over this one year.

Having fun with the contestants, eating meals together during rehearsals, spending time with the entire team.

I will always remember those moments. I also remember everything I learnt about singing and how to improve myself. This journey taught me so much.

This year, the theme of Indian Idol was Yaadon Ki Playlist. What songs instantly bring happy memories of your life?

I am drawn to the '90s songs. Nimbooda is very special for me. Then there's Soni Meri Soni, and also Aise Deewangi Dekhi Nahi Kahin.

Performing these songs on the Indian Idol stage made them even more memorable, so they will always remain special to me.

IMAGE: Jyotirmayee Nayak with Shreya Ghoshal. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jyotirmayee Nayak/Instagram

Who became your biggest support system during moments when you doubted yourself?

There were many people, but I want to mention Ananyadi from the team.

The theatre round was very difficult for me, and she was always there encouraging me. She has been my biggest motivator.

Getting on the Indian Idol stage itself is a huge achievement. How difficult was that journey?

The process was quite long. People usually send audition videos, but I didn't because I never planned to participate.

I had gone there to prepare my students for the auditions. Eventually, I ended up competing and became the winner (Smiles).

I never imagined I would come this far. From the auditions to the finale, the journey helped me understand myself better. I learnt which songs I could sing, which ones I thought I couldn't sing but eventually managed to perform.

There are several rounds of auditions and filtering before you even reach the television rounds, so it was a long learning process.

IMAGE: Jyotirmayee Nayak with her mother and Shreya Ghoshal. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jyotirmayee Nayak/Instagram

You mentioned students. Were you teaching music before Indian Idol?

I had just started teaching. I have two or three students only. While I was teaching them songs, I realised that my own singing was becoming better because when you teach someone, your own basics become stronger.

Tell us about your childhood. What first drew you towards music?

I used to get very nervous before performing on stage. Even today, I still feel nervous before my first performance although I have learnt how to overcome that fear.

One of my earliest memories is singing LatajiMangeshkar) Satyam Shivam Sundaram. I also loved songs like Ek Radha Ek Meera along with old classics like Mann Mera Mann and bhajans. They were always playing at home, and I would listen to them and sing along.

Later, I began my classical training in Rourkela before we shifted to Bhubaneswar, where I continued learning music seriously.

Who have been your gurus?

For classical music, I am learning from Balakrishna Bhairav sir. For light music, I learnt from Shri Sarada Prasanna Saho sir, who sadly passed away in 2023.

He has truly been the magician of my life. He taught me how to understand a song, how to learn it properly, and then perform it. He gave me that vision.

IMAGE: Jyotirmayee Nayak with her fiancé. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jyotirmayee Nayak/Instagram

Actors constantly rehearse to improve. What does riyaaz look like for a singer?

Our routine is simple.

We wake up early and begin with voice practice, staying on a single note for a long time. Warm-ups are extremely important because we have to perform so many songs in a hectic schedule, and it isn't always possible to give complete rest to the voice.

A voice is like a rubber band. You cannot stretch it suddenly. You have to stretch it slowly and consistently. Breath control is equally important, and that only comes with regular practice. Practice gives you strength and confidence.

What is one piece of advice from Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani and Badshah that stayed with you?

Badshah sir always appreciated my consistency. He kept motivating me.

Shreya ma'am notices every little detail in a performance. She has a computer-like memory of Lataji's and Ashaji's songs, so she can instantly point out the smallest expressions and emotions that should come in a song. Watching her analyse music is marvelous.

Vishal sir says that when you sing, your soul should tremble. The song should touch your own soul first. That is something I will always remember.

Did watching your fellow contestants inspire you?

Absolutely. Anshika is such a versatile singer. Every performance of hers inspired me. Watching her sing songs like Hungama Ho Gaya and Raat Baaki made me believe that maybe I could sing songs like those too. That motivated me, and eventually I performed them as well.

IMAGE: Jyotirmayee Nayak and fellow contestants with A R Rahman and Imtiaz Ali. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jyotirmayee Nayak/Instagram

Do you now dream of singing for Bollywood?

Definitely. It has always been my dream.

I also believe that opportunities come at the right time. Until then, my job is to keep working hard, improve myself and stay ready whenever that opportunity arrives.

Which composers would you most like to work with?

Vishal-Shekhar, Salim-Sulaiman, A R Rahman Sir and Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir. They are some of the people I would really love to work with.

Indian Idol brings immense fame and recognition. What is one thing you never want to lose about yourself as a person?

The biggest lesson I have learnt over this one year is that nothing is permanent in life. The only thing that stays with you is your dedication towards your craft.

If you are dedicated, if you respect your art and remain humble, your art will also respect you. That is the lesson I want to carry with me throughout my life.