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Jyotika's System Enjoys A Winning Evening

By REDIFF MOVIES July 01, 2026 16:46 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Is one awards ceremony enough for the unending OTT content that keeps spilling into our digital platforms? Obviously not.

After the seventh edition of the Iconic Gold Awards in February, the Iconic Gold Streaming Awards 2026 were held on June 30 in Mumbai.

More red carpet fashion, and plenty more winners!

Key Points

  • Anil Kapoor wins Best Actor award for Subedaar.
  • OTT series System wins big, including Best Actor for Sonakshi Sinha and Jyotika, Best Director, Best Story and Best Film.
  • Samara Tijori wins the Best Actress in Negative Role for Daldal.
 

Radhikka Mandan

Radhikka Madan aces the red carpet style.

 

Nimrrit Kaur

Nimrrit Kaur goes bold.

 

Samara Tijori

Samara Tijori wins the Best Actress in Negative Role Web for Daldal and she writes gratefully, 'Won my first award for Daldal last night and I couldn't be more grateful Thank you @iconicgoldaward for honouring me with this! Thank you @primevideoin @abundantiaent for giving me this opportunity Thank you @sureshtriveni_ @amritrajguptaa @castingchhabra for believing in me @bhumisatishpednekkar @aditya___rawal We missed you lots.'

Deepak Tijori's daughter, who's only 20 years old, is certainly looking at a bright future ahead.

 

Jyotika

Jyotika wins the Best Actor, Critics Choice Award, for her subdued performance in the courtroom drama System.

 

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

System Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who also won an award for the show, writes, 'You always win when you stay kind. Stay real. Stay grateful. Last night at the @iconicgoldaward along with pouring rain we had our film System being poured with a lot of unbiased recognition. This love is for my passionate team and my cast and crew who worked tirelessly to bring System to life. I only have gratitude.'

She has also listed all the awards that System won:

Best Director Critics: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari
Best Story Screenplay: Harman Baweja, Arun Sukumar
Best Cinematographer: Rangarajan Ramabadran
Best Actor, Female Popular: Sonakshi Sinha
Best Actor, Female Critics: Jyotika
Best Outstanding Performance: Ashutosh Gowarikar
Best Film Popular: MGM Amazon Prime Video, Baweja Studios

'Until the next story to be told. Cinema is beyond my lifetime,' Ashwiny adds.

 

Ashutosh Gowarikar with Vineet Kumar Singh

Ashutosh Gowarikarwith Vineet Kumar Singh.

 

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor posts on Instagram: 'A very special evening for Subedaar. So proud of what our film and team achieved last night. Thank you, and congratulations to @sureshtriveni_, @ivikramix, @abundantiaent, @akfcnetwork, @primevideoin and the entire team on all the awards.

'We truly swept the night! Grateful to God, deeply thankful to our incredible team, and to everyone who believed in Subedaar from the very beginning. Here's to this moment... and, by god's grace, many more to come.'

 

Sanjay Kapoor

His younger brother Sanjay Kapoor is a winner too, and he writes, 'Such a Proud Moment for Me, Our Parents would have been so so happy to see us both receiving an Award for the Best actor @anilskapoor and Best Supporting Actor, God is kind.'

 

Shriya Saran

Shriya Saran.

 

Vijay Varma

Vijay Varma.

 

Divya Dutta

Divya Dutta.

 

Kanika Mann

Kanika Mann.

 

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill.

 

Naila Grrewal

Naila Grrewal.

 

Anjini Dhawan

Anjini Dhawan.

 

Kubbra Sait

Kubbra Sait.

 

Priya Bapat

Priya Bapat.

 

Priyanka Chahar Chaudhari

Priyanka Chahar Chaudhari.

 

Jim Sarbh

Jim Sarbh.

 

Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee.

 

Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia.

 

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

 

Rajat Bedi

Rajat Bedi.

 

Siddharth Nigam

Siddharth Nigam.

 

Kay Kay Menon

Kay Kay Menon.

 

Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly.

 

Munawar Ali

Munawar Ali

 

Dharna Durga

Dharna Durga.

 

Vaibhav Tatwaawadi

Vaibhav Tatwaawadi.

 

Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda.

 

Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu Maheshwari.

 

Faisal Malik

Faisal Malik.

 

Ravi Kishan

Ravi Kishan.

 

Tahir Bhasin

Tahir Bhasin.

 

Sunny Hinduja

Sunny Hinduja.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar and Viral Bhayani, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

More News Coverage

Iconic Gold Streaming AwardsIconic Gold AwardsMumbaiSubedaarAshwiny Iyer Tiwari

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