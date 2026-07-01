Jyotika's System Enjoys A Winning Evening

Is one awards ceremony enough for the unending OTT content that keeps spilling into our digital platforms? Obviously not.

After the seventh edition of the Iconic Gold Awards in February, the Iconic Gold Streaming Awards 2026 were held on June 30 in Mumbai.

More red carpet fashion, and plenty more winners!

Key Points Anil Kapoor wins Best Actor award for Subedaar.

OTT series System wins big, including Best Actor for Sonakshi Sinha and Jyotika, Best Director, Best Story and Best Film.

Samara Tijori wins the Best Actress in Negative Role for Daldal.

Radhikka Madan aces the red carpet style.

Nimrrit Kaur goes bold.

Samara Tijori wins the Best Actress in Negative Role Web for Daldal and she writes gratefully, 'Won my first award for Daldal last night and I couldn't be more grateful Thank you @iconicgoldaward for honouring me with this! Thank you @primevideoin @abundantiaent for giving me this opportunity Thank you @sureshtriveni_ @amritrajguptaa @castingchhabra for believing in me @bhumisatishpednekkar @aditya___rawal We missed you lots.'

Deepak Tijori's daughter, who's only 20 years old, is certainly looking at a bright future ahead.

Jyotika wins the Best Actor, Critics Choice Award, for her subdued performance in the courtroom drama System.

System Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who also won an award for the show, writes, 'You always win when you stay kind. Stay real. Stay grateful. Last night at the @iconicgoldaward along with pouring rain we had our film System being poured with a lot of unbiased recognition. This love is for my passionate team and my cast and crew who worked tirelessly to bring System to life. I only have gratitude.'

She has also listed all the awards that System won:

Best Director Critics: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Best Story Screenplay: Harman Baweja, Arun Sukumar

Best Cinematographer: Rangarajan Ramabadran

Best Actor, Female Popular: Sonakshi Sinha

Best Actor, Female Critics: Jyotika

Best Outstanding Performance: Ashutosh Gowarikar

Best Film Popular: MGM Amazon Prime Video, Baweja Studios

'Until the next story to be told. Cinema is beyond my lifetime,' Ashwiny adds.

Ashutosh Gowarikarwith Vineet Kumar Singh.

Anil Kapoor posts on Instagram: 'A very special evening for Subedaar. So proud of what our film and team achieved last night. Thank you, and congratulations to @sureshtriveni_, @ivikramix, @abundantiaent, @akfcnetwork, @primevideoin and the entire team on all the awards.

'We truly swept the night! Grateful to God, deeply thankful to our incredible team, and to everyone who believed in Subedaar from the very beginning. Here's to this moment... and, by god's grace, many more to come.'

His younger brother Sanjay Kapoor is a winner too, and he writes, 'Such a Proud Moment for Me, Our Parents would have been so so happy to see us both receiving an Award for the Best actor @anilskapoor and Best Supporting Actor, God is kind.'

Shriya Saran.

Vijay Varma.

Divya Dutta.

Kanika Mann.

Shehnaaz Gill.

Naila Grrewal.

Anjini Dhawan.

Kubbra Sait.

Priya Bapat.

Priyanka Chahar Chaudhari.

Jim Sarbh.

Manoj Bajpayee.

Neha Dhupia.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Rajat Bedi.

Siddharth Nigam.

Kay Kay Menon.

Rupali Ganguly.

Munawar Ali

Dharna Durga.

Vaibhav Tatwaawadi.

Randeep Hooda.

Shantanu Maheshwari.

Faisal Malik.

Ravi Kishan.

Tahir Bhasin.

Sunny Hinduja.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar and Viral Bhayani, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff