Jyotika-Suriya Renew Wedding Vows

Suriya and Jyotika marked their 20th wedding anniversary by renewing their vows in a touching ceremony.

IMAGE: Suriya and Jyotika. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jyotika and Suriya/Instagram

Key Points Suriya and Jyotika renewed their wedding vows to celebrate their 20th anniversary, sharing a video.

Jyotika's vows emphasised being a happy, thankful, and healthy person, and the best mother, while cherishing their friendship.

She vowed to remain an 'imperfect wife' who fights and makes up, growing closer to Suriya each time.

IMAGE: Suriya and Jyotika. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jyotika and Suriya/Instagram

Suriya and Jyotika celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary by renewing their wedding vows with family and close friends in attendance. The couple shared a video from the ceremony, along with a long note about their journey together.

According to reports, the couple chose the Blairquhan Castle in Scotland to renew their vows.

The Christian wedding was attended by their daughter Diya and son Dev, and close friends and family, including Suriya's brother, actor Karthi.

Jyotika walked down the aisle with son Dev, while daughter Diya walked alongside Suriya.

A Celebration of Imperfections

IMAGE: Suriya and Jyotika. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jyotika and Suriya/Instagram

'A vow renewal, celebrating our 20 years of love and war. And no, this is not a celebration of a perfect marriage. This is a celebration of imperfections, of adjustments, of understanding, sacrifices, of loving each other selflessly. This is a celebration of "us". The people 'we have become for each other,' Jyotika writes.

'How ironical -- A dream which felt far from reality, is now a reality I will spend my entire lifetime dreaming of!'

'I vow to celebrate life'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jyotika (@jyotika)

'So here are my vows: 'I vow to be a happy person -- because I choose to see only life's positive side.

'I vow to celebrate life -- because life itself is a gift when the man whom you love, respects you beyond himself.

'I vow never to complain -- Why should I ? When even something as vast as the sky doesn't have the privilege of touching the ground! Look around, everything in existence is incomplete. It's how we choose to fill the gaps.

'I vow to be thankful -- as every morning I wake in the arms of a man who protects me, and for my beautiful children who've given my life a meaning. And me, a reason to live.

'I vow to be healthy -- because that is the only true asset we ever build. Even the fanciest brick houses will always have their leaks, termites, and renovations.

'I vow to be the best mother -- not because I cook, or clean, or help, but because I smile, a smile that makes my children want to relive the story their appa amma lived.

'I vow, my Suriya, to always remain that imperfect wife, who fights, and then makes up, only to grow a little more closer to you each time.

'I vow to cherish our friendship most of all -- because it's rare to find your equal, your confidant, your gossip partner and your best friend, all living inside this one special man who also happens to be your husband and the father of your children.

'So here's to our next twenty years -- The imperfect us, with the perfect understanding.'

Look at pictures from their wedding vow-renewal ceremony:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jyotika (@jyotika)

'Fun, laughter and a memory for life with our most loved ones! Thank you all for being there for us,' writes Jyotika, sharing many more pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jyotika (@jyotika)

Suriya, 51, and Jyotika, 47, first met on the sets of the 1999 film Poovellam Kettuppar. After dating for several years, they got married on September 11, 2006, in Chennai. Their daughter Diya was born in 2007 while son Dev was born in 2010.

This web site may embed third-party content from YouTube/Instagram/social media for news and informational purposes under fair use provisions for reporting. All rights remain with the original creators. We do not host or own such content. Any concerns may be reported to us for review and removal in good faith.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff