Just Who Is Allu Sirish's Bride Nayanika Reddy?

Telugu actor star Allu Sirish's wedding celebrations is on full swing in Hyderabad. His bride Nayanika Reddy is not from the film industry, so just who is she? Namrata Thakker finds out.

Key Points Nayanika Reddy is all set to marry Telugu actor Allu Sirish on March 6.

Nayanika is a Hyderabad-based businesswoman.

Allu and Nayanika met in October 2023.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Allu Sirish/Instagram

Born and raised in Hyderabad, Nayanika comes from an entrepreneurial family, which explains her academically-driven nature.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kishandas Jewellery/Instagram

Before stepping into the business world, she completed her bachelors in Civil Engineering from Chaitanya Bharathi Institute Of Technology, Hyderabad, and went on pursue her Masters degree in Business Administration from The London School of Economics and Political Science.

Currently, she’s the managing director at Vijmohan Constructions Private Limited and also holds the position of Operations Executive at Prajay Engineers Syndicate LTD.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Allu Sirish/Instagram

Despite her professional fame, Nayanika prefers a quiet life away from the media glare. Even her Instagram account remains private, hinting at her low-profile lifestyle.

But all that might change now that she’s getting married to Telugu actor Allu Sirish.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Allu Sirish/Instagram

Nayanika and Allu got engaged last October after knowing each other and dating for almost two years.

IMAGE Varun Tej and his wife Lavanya Konidela Tripathi attend Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy’s engagement. Photograph: Kind courtesy Allu Sirish/Instagram

So how did the lovebirds meet?

Well, Allu Sirish had posted about his meet-cute on Instagram: 'Back in October 2023, when Varun & Lavanya were getting married, Nitin and Shalini Kandukuri threw a party for them. Shalini invited her best friend Nayanika to the celebration. That night was the first time Nayanika and I truly met.

‘And now, two years later, we're happily in love and engaged. Someday, when my kids ask me how it all began, I'll tell them that's "How I Met Your Mother!"

‘A big thank you to all of Nayanika's friends who welcomed me into their circle and made me feel loved from day one.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hassan Khan/Instagram

Allu and Nayanika twinning in black at their cocktail party, which was hosted by the former’s older brother Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy in Hyderabad last week.

IMAGE: Allu Sirish and Nayanika at their pre-wedding reception, along with Allu Arjun, Sneha Reddy and Lakshmi Manchu. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vamsi Kaka/Instagram

On March 2, a star-studded pre-wedding reception was held at Allu studios in Hyderabad, which saw celebs like Ravi Teja, Lakshmi Manchu, Jagapathi Bapu, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Ram Charan and many others in attendance. Before that, a traditional haldi ceremony took place at Allu Sirish’s family residence in Hyderabad. The couple will wed on March 6.

Here's congratulating the young couple!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff