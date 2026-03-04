HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Movies » Just Who Is Allu Sirish's Bride Nayanika Reddy?

Just Who Is Allu Sirish's Bride Nayanika Reddy?

By NAMRATA THAKKER
3 Minutes Read
Share:

March 04, 2026 10:01 IST

Telugu actor star Allu Sirish's wedding celebrations is on full swing in Hyderabad. His bride Nayanika Reddy is not from the film industry, so just who is she? Namrata Thakker finds out.

Key Points

  • Nayanika Reddy is all set to marry Telugu actor Allu Sirish on March 6.
  • Nayanika is a Hyderabad-based businesswoman.
  • Allu and Nayanika met in October 2023.

Nayanika Reddy

Photograph: Kind courtesy Allu Sirish/Instagram

Born and raised in Hyderabad, Nayanika comes from an entrepreneurial family, which explains her academically-driven nature.

 

Nayanika Reddy

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kishandas Jewellery/Instagram

Before stepping into the business world, she completed her bachelors in Civil Engineering from Chaitanya Bharathi Institute Of Technology, Hyderabad, and went on pursue her Masters degree in Business Administration from The London School of Economics and Political Science.

Currently, she’s the managing director at Vijmohan Constructions Private Limited and also holds the position of Operations Executive at Prajay Engineers Syndicate LTD.

 

Nayanika Reddy and Allu Sirish 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Allu Sirish/Instagram

Despite her professional fame, Nayanika prefers a quiet life away from the media glare. Even her Instagram account remains private, hinting at her low-profile lifestyle.

But all that might change now that she’s getting married to Telugu actor Allu Sirish. 

 

Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy

Photograph: Kind courtesy Allu Sirish/Instagram

Nayanika and Allu got engaged last October after knowing each other and dating for almost two years. 

 

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi, Nayanika Reddy and Allu Sirish

IMAGE Varun Tej and his wife Lavanya Konidela Tripathi attend Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy’s engagement. Photograph: Kind courtesy Allu Sirish/Instagram

So how did the lovebirds meet?

Well, Allu Sirish had posted about his meet-cute on Instagram: 'Back in October 2023, when Varun & Lavanya were getting married, Nitin and Shalini Kandukuri threw a party for them. Shalini invited her best friend Nayanika to the celebration. That night was the first time Nayanika and I truly met.

‘And now, two years later, we're happily in love and engaged. Someday, when my kids ask me how it all began, I'll tell them that's "How I Met Your Mother!"

‘A big thank you to all of Nayanika's friends who welcomed me into their circle and made me feel loved from day one.'

 

Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hassan Khan/Instagram

Allu and Nayanika twinning in black at their cocktail party, which was hosted by the former’s older brother Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy in Hyderabad last week.

 

IMAGE: Allu Sirish and Nayanika at their pre-wedding reception, along with Allu Arjun, Sneha Reddy and Lakshmi Manchu. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vamsi Kaka/Instagram

On March 2, a star-studded pre-wedding reception was held at Allu studios in Hyderabad, which saw celebs like Ravi Teja, Lakshmi Manchu, Jagapathi Bapu, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Ram Charan and many others in attendance. Before that, a traditional haldi ceremony took place at Allu Sirish’s family residence in Hyderabad. The couple will wed on March 6.

Here's congratulating the young couple!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Nagarjuna, Ram Charan At Allu Sirish-Nayanika's Reception
Nagarjuna, Ram Charan At Allu Sirish-Nayanika's Reception
Allu Sirish-Nayanika's Pre-Wedding Festivities Start
Allu Sirish-Nayanika's Pre-Wedding Festivities Start
Telugu Actor Allu Sirish to Wed Nayanika on March 6
Telugu Actor Allu Sirish to Wed Nayanika on March 6
Sirish: I didn't want a star-kid launch vehicle
Sirish: I didn't want a star-kid launch vehicle
Review: Gouravam is a huge disappointment
Review: Gouravam is a huge disappointment

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Meaning Of Our 8 Colours

webstory image 2

8 Places Where Holi Is Celebrated Differently

webstory image 3

Holi Songs You Haven't Heard

VIDEOS

VIDEO: Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandok's Mehendi Ceremony0:13

VIDEO: Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandok's Mehendi...

Sara Tendulkar spotted in a glamorous look in Mumbai1:06

Sara Tendulkar spotted in a glamorous look in Mumbai

Major Swathi Shantha Kumar Honoured with UN Secretary-General's Award0:05

Major Swathi Shantha Kumar Honoured with UN...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO