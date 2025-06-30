Just How Did Shefali Jariwala Die?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shefali Jariwala/Instagram

Three days after her death on June 27, it is still unclear how Shefali Jariwala, 42, died.

The Mumbai police registered an accidental death report as they said 'the opinion about her cause of death has been 'reserved'.

Anti-aging supplements and medicines were reportedly found at Shefali's residence during a police search.

An NDTV television news channel report claimed that Shefali had been undergoing anti-aging treatment for the past five-six years.

The treatment reportedly focused on enhancing skin texture and appearance, involving the regular use of Vitamin C and Glutathione (an antioxidant drug commonly used for skin lightening and detoxification).

The Indian Express newspaper reported that Shefali had taken her medication and an anti-aging injection that day. Reportedly, she was fasting that day due to a puja at home.

At night, her blood pressure dropped sharply, and she started shivering.

Her husband Parag Tyagi rushed her to the Bellevue multi-speciality hospital in Andheri, northwest Mumbai, where she was declared dead on arrival. Her body was then sent to Cooper Hospital, Juhu, for a post-mortem examination, the results of which are expected by Monday evening.

Shefali Jariwala first caught everyone's attention with her blockbuster music video Kaanta Laga in 2002. She also appeared on Bigg Boss 13.