Home  » Movies » Jurassic World Does Better Than Metro...In Dino

Jurassic World Does Better Than Metro...In Dino

By REDIFF BOX OFFICE CORRESPONDENT
Listen to Article
July 07, 2025 10:06 IST

IMAGE: A scene from Metro... In Dino.

Anurag Basu's Metro... In Dino saw an underwhelming weekend, as it collected a merely Rs 18 crore* (Rs 180 million) at the box office.

It's disheartening because the film had decent reviews as well as a positive word-of-mouth but still could not go the distance.

The film opened at Rs 4.05 crore (Rs 40.5 million). Had this been a controlled-budgeted film starring relatively unknown stars, the number would have been considered fair. But this is an urban multiplex film, with the potential to work in 'metro' cities.

Unfortunately, the film was hardly promoted, due to which awareness amongst the target audiences was low.

Previous releases like Sitaare Zameen Par, F1 - The Movie and Maa are also giving audiences a lot to choose from.

 

IMAGE: A scene from Jurassic World Rebirth.

Jurassic World Rebirth was the best performing film of the weekend.

It took a good opening of over Rs 8 crore (Rs 80 million), with a weekend collection of around Rs 35 crore (Rs 350 million).

The franchise factor had a huge pull amongst the audiences due to which even with average reviews, the film collected far more than Metro... In Dino and also impacted the collections of F1: The Movie. Still, the Brad Pitt-starrer is doing well, having crossed Rs 50 crore (Rs 500 million). It would have scored even more had Jurassic World Rebirth arrived a week later.

*Estimates.
Note: All collections as per various box office sources.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF BOX OFFICE CORRESPONDENT
