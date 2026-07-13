Jurassic Park Actor Sam Neill Dies

Hollywood mourns the loss of beloved Jurassic Park actor Sam Neill, who passed away at 78 in Australia.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sam Neill/Instagram

Key Points Sam Neill, the acclaimed actor known for his role as Alan Grant in Jurassic Park, passed away at 78 in Australia.

His family confirmed his passing on July 13, 2026, stating he was surrounded by loved ones and remained cancer-free.

Neill had previously battled a type of lymphoma for five years, with chemotherapy initially keeping him alive before it stopped working.

Actor Sam Neill, best known for his performance as Alan Grant in the Jurassic Park films, passed away at 78. According to Deadline, the New Zealand actor died in Australia, months after he revealed being cancer-free after years of battling the condition.

In a statement shared on the actor's official social media handle, Sam Neill was surrounded by his family members during his final moments.

'It is with immense sadness that the whanau of Sam Neill share the news of his passing on Monday 13th July 2026 in Sydney, Australia. Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterised his whole life. The loss was sudden and unexpected, but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer-free. The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at St Vincent's Private Hospital for their incredible care,' read a part of the statement.

Tributes Pour In For The Actor

The family, while requesting privacy to navigate through the immeasurable loss, added that more details will be shared in the future. Tributes have been pouring across social media platforms, as people came forward to mourn the actor's sudden passing.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese remembered Sam Neill's performance in 'many Australian stories' and wrote, 'Sam Neill starred in so many beloved Australian stories and he earned a special place in Australian hearts. Wry and dry, thoughtful and laconic, Sam fought illness with the same dignity, humour and conviction that gave strength to his every performance. He will be much mourned and long remembered. May he rest in peace.'

Celebrities also paid their tributes in the comment section, mourning the actor's demise.

Actor-filmmaker Alan Cumming wrote, 'Ahhh Sam, what a glorious beautiful man. You are missed. Sorry to the family for your immense loss.'

French actor Sebastian Roche added, 'Such sad news. I worked with Sam on Merlin and not only was he a brilliant actor but he was such a wonderful person as well. Thank you for kindness and humour fabulous Sam.'

Neill's Battle with Cancer and Illustrious Career

IMAGE: Laura Dern and Sam Neill in Jurassic Park.

Earlier this year, Sam Neill, in a previous interview, shared, 'I've been living with a particular type of lymphoma for about five years, and I was on chemotherapy and the pretty miserable business, but it was keeping me alive. Then the chemo stopped working. I was at a loss, and it looked like I was on the way out, which wasn't ideal, obviously.'

From his early appearance as Alan Grant in Steven Spielberg's 1993 film, the late actor also appeared in Jurassic Park III and 2022's Jurassic World Dominion.

Among his other works are the Australian period drama My Brilliant Career opposite Judy Davis, the third Omen film, The Final Conflict, Dead Calm, and The Piano.

Neill also worked on television, portraying a real-life spy on the 1983 ITV series Reilly: Ace of Spies, The Tudors, and even as corrupt inspector Chester Campbell in Peaky Blinders.

Married twice, the late actor is survived by his four children and eight grandchildren.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff