June's OTT Watchlist: Dhurandhar 2, Raja Shivaji, Maa Behen

It's going to be a busy month on OTT as several series and original movies get ready for release.

Joginder Tuteja lists the month's OTT watchlist.

Key Points Notable releases include Made In India: A Titan Story on Amazon MX Player, Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Maa Behen on Netflix.

Popular series like Gullak S5 return on Sony LIV, while Karisma Kapoor stars in Brown on Z5.

Big theatrical hits like Bhooth Bangla and Raja Shivaji are set for their digital debuts, alongside Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Biographical Dramas and Big Screen Premieres

Made In India: A Titan Story

Release date: June 3

Where to watch? Amazon MX Player

Watching Naseeruddin Shah on the big screen is always special and this time, he is joined by another impressive actor, Jim Sarbh. Together, they will tell the story of how the Tatas built the premium watch brand Titan despite many obstacles.

While this one is a niche story by filmmaker Robbie Grewal and not quite a conventional tale that audiences watch month after month, this very aspect could turn out to be its strength as well.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Release date: June 4

Where to watch?Netflix

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge gets its digital premiere later this week. Expect many records to be broken once this Aditya Dhar film arrives for larger audiences.

In theatres, the film was watched by over 40 million people. One can expect that number to multiply when it hits the small screen.

Crime Comedies and Family Sagas

Maa Behen

Release date: June 4

Where to watch? Netflix

Madhuri Dixit has been keeping busy with her film and OTT assignments and now, she returns with an original film, Maa Behen. She is joined by Triptii Dimri and Dharna Durga, who play her on-screen daughters.

A crime comedy with Ravi Kishan playing a dead man, one hopes it has some interesting twists and turns that makes one suitably engrossed in the story narrated by Director Suresh Triveni.

Gullak S5

Release date: June 5

Where to watch? Sony LIV

Sony LIV's flagship series Gullak moves into its fifth season. Now, it has to be seen how audiences react to the key change of Anant Joshi replacing Vaibhav Raj Gupta as the elder son. He is talented and should give good company to Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni and Harsh Mayar, as he forms a part of this lovely on-screen family.

Investigative Thrillers and Action

Brown

Release date: June 5

Where to watch? Z5

Karisma Kapoor makes a rare appearance as leading lady in the OTT series Brown, and surprisingly, there is absolutely no awareness created around it. She plays a cop in the gritty crime thriller set in Kolkata.

Directed by Abhinay Deo, the series also stars Surya Sharma, Jisshu Sengupta, Soni Razdan.

Patriot

Release date: June 5

Where to watch? Z5

Mohanlal and Mammooty star in Patriot.

The Pyramid Scheme

Release date: June 5

Where to watch? Prime Video

Paramveer Cheema, who was recently seen in Sapne vs Everyone, leads the cast in this thriller co-starring Ranvir Shorey. It is nice to see Shekhar Suman return to the world of fiction with this series.

Bhooth Bangla

Release date: June 12

Where to watch? Netflix

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan promised, and delivered, with the comedy Bhooth Bangla, the only big hit this year after Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Border 2. The film is still playing in theatres and doing well, and on its OTT release, should fetch many eyeballs.

Raakh

Release date: June 12

Where to watch? Prime Video

After playing a criminal in Mirzapur, Ali Fazal returns as a cop in Raakh. He plays a relentless cop on a mission to find some missing teenagers in this investigative thriller. The series also stars Sonali Bendre and Aamir Bashir.

Fantasy Epics and Historical Dramas

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Release date: June 24

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Six months after its theatrical release, Avatar: Fire and Ash has its digital premiere.

Raja Shivaji

Release date: June 26

Where to watch? Netflix

Riteish Deshmukh delivered Marathi cinema's first Rs 100 Crore Club hit with Raja Shivaji. The film took a record opening followed by a record weekend and first week. Now that it's arriving on the small screen, Raja Shivaji should find audience not just amongst the Marathi but a larger pan-India audience.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff