HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Jolly LLB 3 Inches Closer to Rs 100 Crore

Jolly LLB 3 Inches Closer to Rs 100 Crore

By REDIFF BOX OFFICE CORRESPONDENT
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 29, 2025 12:14 IST

x

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in Jolly LLB 3.

After bringing in Rs 74 crore (Rs 740 million) in its first week, Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi's Jolly LLB 3 continued to be steady at the box office.

As much as Rs 16 crore (Rs 160 million) has come in its second weekend.

With a total of Rs 90 crore (Rs 900 million) in its kitty, all it needs is Rs 10 crore (Rs 100 million) more to enter the Rs 100 crore (Rs 1 billion) club.

The film is well on track to collect this much despite the fact that the Dussehra biggies -- Kantara: Chapter One and Sunny Sanskaari Ki Tulsi Kumari -- will arrive on Thursday itself. These two films will bag the majority screens and shows, but exhibitors are expected to keep aside a few for Jolly LLB 3.

 

IMAGE: Pawan Kalyan in They Call Me OG.

Pawan Kalyan's Telugu release They Call Him OG saw a dubbed Hindi release as well.

It didn't arrive in the major multiplex chains and smaller proprieties were playing it.

There was a lot of hype created around the film a day before release but the footfalls told a different story.

In Telugu, the film took a good opening but in Hindi, the extended four-day weekend haul was just around Rs 3 crore* (Rs 30 million). The film will not make much of a mark after the first week is through.

IMAGE: Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa in Homebound.

Homebound is a niche film and saw a limited release for itself.

After travelling the festival circuits, it saw a theatrical arrival last weekend.

One didn't expect many footfalls for this film, and the result was on expected lines at Rs 1 crore (Rs 10 million).

*Estimates.
Note: All collections as per various box office sources.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF BOX OFFICE CORRESPONDENT
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Will Kantara Storm Diwali Box Office?
Will Kantara Storm Diwali Box Office?
Jolly LLB 3 Review
Jolly LLB 3 Review
They Call Him OG Review
They Call Him OG Review
The Rare Melodies of Lata Mangeshkar
The Rare Melodies of Lata Mangeshkar
Homebound Review
Homebound Review

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Pujo Recipe: Banana Flower Cutlets/Mochar Chops

webstory image 2

The Rare Melodies of Lata Mangeshkar

webstory image 3

15 Soul-Cheering Comfort Foods

VIDEOS

Pakistani fan goes back with disappointment as India defeat Pak in Asia Cup final0:30

Pakistani fan goes back with disappointment as India...

Dubai Stadium lights up with firework as India beat Pakistan in Asia Cup1:28

Dubai Stadium lights up with firework as India beat...

Indian Army Jawans celebrate as India defeats Pakistan in Asia Cup final1:25

Indian Army Jawans celebrate as India defeats Pakistan in...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV