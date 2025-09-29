Jolly LLB 3 Inches Closer to Rs 100 Crore

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in Jolly LLB 3.

After bringing in Rs 74 crore (Rs 740 million) in its first week, Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi's Jolly LLB 3 continued to be steady at the box office.

As much as Rs 16 crore (Rs 160 million) has come in its second weekend.

With a total of Rs 90 crore (Rs 900 million) in its kitty, all it needs is Rs 10 crore (Rs 100 million) more to enter the Rs 100 crore (Rs 1 billion) club.

The film is well on track to collect this much despite the fact that the Dussehra biggies -- Kantara: Chapter One and Sunny Sanskaari Ki Tulsi Kumari -- will arrive on Thursday itself. These two films will bag the majority screens and shows, but exhibitors are expected to keep aside a few for Jolly LLB 3.

IMAGE: Pawan Kalyan in They Call Me OG.

Pawan Kalyan's Telugu release They Call Him OG saw a dubbed Hindi release as well.

It didn't arrive in the major multiplex chains and smaller proprieties were playing it.

There was a lot of hype created around the film a day before release but the footfalls told a different story.

In Telugu, the film took a good opening but in Hindi, the extended four-day weekend haul was just around Rs 3 crore* (Rs 30 million). The film will not make much of a mark after the first week is through.

IMAGE: Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa in Homebound.

Homebound is a niche film and saw a limited release for itself.

After travelling the festival circuits, it saw a theatrical arrival last weekend.

One didn't expect many footfalls for this film, and the result was on expected lines at Rs 1 crore (Rs 10 million).

*Estimates.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff