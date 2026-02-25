HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Jigsaw Puzzle: Unscramble Akshay's Bhoot Bangla

Jigsaw Puzzle: Unscramble Akshay's Bhoot Bangla

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read
February 25, 2026 09:14 IST

Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Bhoot Bangla stars Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Wamiqa Gabbi. This will also be veteran actor Asrani's swan song.

Directed by Priyadarshan, the film will release in theatres on April 10.

Before this horror comedy sends chills down your back, it's time for you to unscramble this jigsaw.

How to Play This Jigsaw Puzzle

Here's your picture puzzle -- a fun way to test your memory!

A blurred version of the final image is shown in the background to guide you as you place each piece in the correct slot. Simply drag a piece toward its matching space, and when you bring it close enough, it will automatically snap into place.

To increase the difficulty, you can choose the number of pieces by setting the rows and columns.

For example: 3 rows X 4 columns = 12 pieces.

Once you finish, and if you wish to increase the number of pieces, just specify the new rows and columns and click "Start Puzzle" to begin again.

You can also use the Reshuffle button to reset the puzzle at any time.

So go ahead -- start playing and test your memory!

Please CLICK here to solve the Puzzle

Feature created by Ashish Narsale/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
