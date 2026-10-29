Jennifer Lawrence's Big Rule For Nude Scenes

'If a young actress shows up and there's people that aren't approved, she's going to be in a position like, 'Do I say something and get a reputation for being difficult? Or do I just let these people that I'm not comfortable with see me naked? So it was important to me to explain that to the people why that was not okay.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jennifer Lawrence/Instagram

Key Points Jennifer Lawrence confronted unapproved crew members present during a nude scene to ensure safety protocols were followed.

Lawrence explained that an 18-year-old unknown actress might hesitate to object, fearing damage to her reputation.

Actress Esme Bianco recalled a similar experience on the set of Game of Thrones, where unapproved crew were present during a nude scene.

Jennifer Lawrence says she confronted crew members who were not approved to be present during a nude scene, saying she wanted to ensure that young actresses would feel safe speaking up in similar situations.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Oscar-winning actress recalled the incident during an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, where she spoke about the importance of having clear rules while filming intimate scenes.

Ensuring Set Safety Protocols

Lawrence said she became upset after noticing that crew members who had not been approved to attend were present while she was filming a nude scene. She said she spoke up because she was concerned about how a young actress might handle a similar situation.

'There was like an instance on set where crew members who weren't approved when I was doing nudity, they were on set,' Lawrence recalled to Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper.

'And I came down hard on it purely because if we're not setting that kind of principle at the level at which we're doing it right now, then what on earth is going to happen to an 18-year-old unknown?'

The Hunger Games star explained that an inexperienced actress might find it difficult to object to such a situation out of fear of being labelled difficult to work with.

'If a young actress shows up and there's people that aren't approved, she's going to be in a position like, 'Do I say something and get a reputation for being difficult? Or do I just let these people that I'm not comfortable with see me naked?'

'So it was important to me to explain that to the people why that was not okay,' she said.

Similar Incidents in Hollywood

Her account is similar to an incident recalled by actress Esme Bianco, who appeared in the popular series Game of Thrones. Bianco had earlier spoken about finding unauthorised crew members present while she was filming a nude scene during the show's first season.

In the book Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon, Bianco recalled that the scene was supposed to be filmed on a closed set. But she noticed three men holding a flag over a light while she was naked.

'It was supposed to be a closed set,' she recalled in the book. 'I look behind me and there's three guys all holding one flag over a light.'

Bianco said she questioned why so many people were needed for the task and asked them to leave the set.

The conversation comes as Lawrence has also confirmed her return as Katniss Everdeen in the upcoming The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. She is set to reunite with co-stars Josh Hutcherson and Woody Harrelson.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff