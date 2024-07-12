News
Jaya, Shweta, Abhishek at Kashi Vishwanath Temple

Jaya, Shweta, Abhishek at Kashi Vishwanath Temple

Source: ANI
July 12, 2024 11:52 IST
Photograph: ANI Photo

Jaya Bachchan and her children Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan prayed at the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi on Thursday, July 11, 2024.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

Clad in a yellow salwar kameez, Jaya -- a Samajwadi Party member of the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh -- worshipped at the shrine, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Meanwhile, Abhishek will be seen next in Shoojit Sircar's film, which will stream on Amazon Prime Video from November 15.

While Abhishek and Shoojit did not disclose the film's title, they assured that the movie would bring a smile to audiences' faces.

"I make films about ordinary lives and try to make those ordinary characters extraordinary. This film will make you smile and will make you feel warm," Shoojit said at the launch of the film in March.

The synopsis for the film reads, 'Sometimes life gives us a second chance, and for Arjun, who settled in the USA in pursuit of 'The American Dream', it's an opportunity to rediscover and embrace the precious bond he shares with his daughter.'

'Shoojit Sircar crafts an intrinsically emotional journey with an entertaining narrative through this story about a father and daughter as they navigate through life's surprises,'the synopsis continues.

'The film compels us to discover the true value of life's fleeting moments, learning to cherish each one.'

Johnny Lever, Ahilya Bamroo and Jayant Kriplani are also part of the cast.

Shoojit cast Abhishek's father, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan in the memorable Piku, which was also about a father and daughter.

Abhishek has also returned to the Housefull franchise and will share screen space with Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh in the fifth part.

Source: ANI
