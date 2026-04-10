Jaya Bachchan: 'I Really Enjoyed Being Wicked'

'There is not a single day in my life when I don't look at Sweta and Abhishek with pride, for being such fine human beings.'

IMAGE: Jaya Bachchan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhishek Bachchan/ Instagram

Key Points Jaya Bachchan expresses pride in her age and natural appearance, stating she would never use artificial enhancements like Botox.

She considers her children, Shweta and Abhishek, her greatest achievement, noting her pride in them as 'fine human beings'.

Bachchan believes her husband, Amitabh Bachchan, is 'spectacularly talented' and one of the best actors ever.

She enjoyed playing a 'wicked' character for the first time in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, a departure from her usual 'noble women' roles.

Does Jaya Bachchan think she's a better actor than her husband and cinema legend Amitabh Bachchan?

In a candid chat with Subhash K Jha, the actor, who turned 78 on April 9, says, "I think Amit is spectacularly talented, one of the best ever. As for me, I had my moments."

Does it feel any different, now that a year older?

Absolutely not! I don't like being fussed about over a day in my life. I get very depressed on my birthday.

Why?

There is so much to do, and so little time.

'I never used anything artificial on my face'

IMAGE: Anil Dhawan and Jaya Bachchan in 1972's Piya Ka Ghar.

You are doing more than most of us by raising your voice in Parliament.

That's the least I can do. If I have a voice, I should use it to make a difference. But I still feel there is so much to be done.

I can't believe you are 78!

Why can't you believe it? Don't I look my age? I'm very proud of every wrinkle and grey hair.

So no Botox for you?

Are you mad? I never used anything artificial on my face. Never will.

'I think Amit is spectacularly talented, one of the best ever'

IMAGE: Jaya Bachchan with son Abhishek. Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram

What is your single greatest achievement?

Make that double. My two children, Shweta and Abhishek. There is not a single day in my life when I don't look at them with pride, for being such fine human beings. I am so glad we didn't bring them up to be spoilt brats.

I've always maintained that you are the more talented half of the Bachchan couple.

Have you told him that?

Yes, once when I was young cocky and stupid.

And what did he say?

Nothing, just a long silence!

(Laughs). What can I say? I think Amit is spectacularly talented, one of the best ever. As for me, I had my moments.

Which of your performances do you rate the highest?

You tell me.

Straightaway, Guddi and Uphaar, the latter better than the former. Even Amitji agrees. Then Abhimaan, Mili, Koshish, Kora Kagaz...

Some of the ones you have mentioned, I'm not too fond of. To your list, I'd add Doosri Sita, Hazaar Chaurasi Ki Maa, Fiza, Phagun.

'I'm just happy doing the occasional interesting role that comes my way'

IMAGE: Jaya Bachchan with Waheeda Rehman in Phagun.

I remember you wanted a remake of Phagun with you playing Waheeda Rehman's role of mother and Kajol in your role of daughter.

Oh, that was very long ago. Now I have no such ambitions. I'm just happy doing the occasional interesting role that comes my way. Recently, I was in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. I really enjoyed being wicked for the first time.

All my career I've played these noble women. About time I tried something else.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff