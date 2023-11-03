News
Jawan, Sushmita And A Baby On OTT

Jawan, Sushmita And A Baby On OTT

By SUKANYA VERMA
November 03, 2023 12:48 IST
It's an action packed menu on OTT this week.

Sukanya Verma gives us her recommendations.

 

Jawan: Extended Cut
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Hindi

In Shah Rukh Khan's second mammoth hit of the year, Atlee casts the superstar in vigilante mode backed by an all-women army taking on a mighty foe and his business of corruption.

 

Blue Eye Samurai
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Japanese (with subtitles)

Feast your eyes on the gorgeous animation of this ambitious, eight-part Edo-era series where a mixed race sword master goes after those responsible for her outcast status.

 

The Childe
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Korean (with subtitles)

Hometown Cha Cha's chocolate-faced cutie Kim Seon-ho reveals his chilly and crazy side as the killer assassin chasing down a boxer relentlessly to scene-stealing effect.

 

A Haunting in Venice
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: English

Kenneth Branagh resumes his Poirot duties for the third time in the big screen adaptation of Agatha Christie's Hallowe'en Party involving a murder mystery at a séance.

 

Fingernails
Where to watch? Apple TV+
Language: English

The Lost Daughter's Jessie Buckley and Bear's Jeremy Allen White star as a couple in love, at least a controversial computer test thinks so, in this sci-fi romantic comedy.

 

Aarya Season 3
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: Hindi

After ending on an intense, unfinished note, season 3 returns to showcase a reliably badass Sushmita Sen in don mode.

 

Are You Ok Baby?
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

A courtroom drama is inevitable after a biological mom demands her child be returned to her by the couple who adopted the baby a year ago through the medium of a reality show.

 

Castaway Diva
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Korean (with subtitles)

Trust Korean dramas to come up with all sorts of offbeat ideas. After spending 15 years on a remote island, a young woman revives her singer dreams while reacquainting herself with the world.

 

Skanda
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

Hero goes on a revenge rampage against politicians responsible for his sister landing in a coma.

 

Pain Hustlers
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English

Based on the Evan Hughes novel of the same name, Emily Blunt plays a desperately-seeking-job single mom whose new found career in the pharmacy business challenges her moral compass in ways she had not anticipated.

 

PI Meena
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Hindi

Tanya Maniktala is a private investigator and witness to a road accident whose probe and her own troubled past leads her into murkier revelations.

 

Rainbow Rishta
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Hindi

Docu-series Rainbow Rishta's warm celebration of queer love plays out in six real-life stories.

 

Irugapatru
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Three married couples form the focus of Yuvaraj Dhayalan's well-intended relationship drama.

 

Minions: The Rise of Gru
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English

Curious about Gru's origins story? Rewind to the 1970s where his adventures around an evil bunch and the adorable as ever minions ensue in much cheer and challenges.

 

Quiz Lady
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: English

The massive comic talents of Sandra Oh and Awkwafina combine to play chalk and cheese sisters joining forces in wake of their mum's gambling debt crisis.

 

All The Light We Cannot See
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English

Anthony Doerr's Pulitzer-winning war novel takes the shape of a four-part miniseries exploring the connection between a French blind girl and German soldier against the backdrop of World War II.

 

Onimusha
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Japanese (with subtitles)

There's more samurai anime action coming your way in the supernatural conflict, inspired by the popular video game of the same name, when a daredevil swordsman goes on a demon hunting spree.

 

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story Season 1 Volume 2
Where to watch? Sony LIV
Language: Hindi

The story of Abdul Karim Telgi's counterfeiting stamp paper scam continues in the second installment of the first season.

 

Black Cake
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: English

Charmaine Wilkerson's New York Times bestseller is the latest to join the books-to-series bandwagon wherein a pair of estranged siblings learn about their mother's secret past.

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
