News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Jawan On Way To Beat Pathaan

Jawan On Way To Beat Pathaan

By JOGINDER TUTEJA
Last updated on: September 20, 2023 13:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in Jawan.

It's Shah Rukh Khan versus Shah Rukh Khan at box office breaking records.

Earlier this year, he set the record of being the first Bollywood film to enter the Rs 500 Crore Club (Rs 5 billion) with Pathaan. And it achieved this feat in just 22 days.

Then came Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and though it took a day longer to do that, it was also because it was only released in Hindi.

Now, within weeks of Gadar 2 achieving this feat, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has come and done phenomenally well.

 

With its Telugu and Tamil versions also doing well and collecting over Rs 52 crore (Rs 520 million) already, the film has gone past the Rs 500 crore (Rs 5 billion) mark in just 13 days, and stands at Rs 511 crore (Rs 5.11 billion).

This number includes all languages, but just the Hindi version should cross the Rs 500 crore (Rs 5 billion) mark by Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Interestingly, on Sunday, September 17, 2023, production house Red Chillies Entertainment tweeted that Jawan was set to cross the Rs 800 crore (Rs 8 billion) mark at the worldwide box office.

Red Chillies, which is owned by Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan, said the film had grossed Rs 797.50 (Rs 7.975 billion) crore worldwide within 10 days of its release on September 7.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
JOGINDER TUTEJA
COMMENT
Print this article
8 Yrs Ago, SRK Predicted 500 Cr BO!
8 Yrs Ago, SRK Predicted 500 Cr BO!
'I just want to make people happy'
'I just want to make people happy'
'At 57, Shah Rukh is just as energetic as us'
'At 57, Shah Rukh is just as energetic as us'
Nearly 34% loans charged 10% or more interest
Nearly 34% loans charged 10% or more interest
Sanatan Dharma Controversy: Why Stalin Is Unflustered
Sanatan Dharma Controversy: Why Stalin Is Unflustered
Siraj is World No 1 bowler in ODIs!
Siraj is World No 1 bowler in ODIs!
EV sales zoom past 1 million in 2023
EV sales zoom past 1 million in 2023

More like this

Pathaan Breaks All Box Office Records

Pathaan Breaks All Box Office Records

'I did Jawan for my love for Shah Rukh'

'I did Jawan for my love for Shah Rukh'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances