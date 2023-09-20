Jawan On Way To Beat Pathaan

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in Jawan.

It's Shah Rukh Khan versus Shah Rukh Khan at box office breaking records.

Earlier this year, he set the record of being the first Bollywood film to enter the Rs 500 Crore Club (Rs 5 billion) with Pathaan. And it achieved this feat in just 22 days.

Then came Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and though it took a day longer to do that, it was also because it was only released in Hindi.

Now, within weeks of Gadar 2 achieving this feat, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has come and done phenomenally well.

With its Telugu and Tamil versions also doing well and collecting over Rs 52 crore (Rs 520 million) already, the film has gone past the Rs 500 crore (Rs 5 billion) mark in just 13 days, and stands at Rs 511 crore (Rs 5.11 billion).

This number includes all languages, but just the Hindi version should cross the Rs 500 crore (Rs 5 billion) mark by Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Interestingly, on Sunday, September 17, 2023, production house Red Chillies Entertainment tweeted that Jawan was set to cross the Rs 800 crore (Rs 8 billion) mark at the worldwide box office.

Red Chillies, which is owned by Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan, said the film had grossed Rs 797.50 (Rs 7.975 billion) crore worldwide within 10 days of its release on September 7.