'I Just Flowed Where Life Took Me'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jaaved Jaaferi/Instagram

Javed Jaaferi is grateful for the career that he's had, completing 40 years in the film industry.

"Hazaaron khwahishein aisi ki har khwahish pe dum nikle... But I would underline that while I want to do more, at the same time, there is a huge sense of gratitude to God," Javed Jaaferi tells Subhash K Jha.

Compare your comedy style with that of your dad, the late veteran comedian Jagdeep.

My dad came at a time when folks had a separate comedian's track, whether it was Johnny Walkersaab or Mehmoodsaab or later, Asranisaab.

Now, save for some exceptions, films have evolved and they are a part of the story.

Which film of your dad's is your favourite?

Everybody looks at Sholay, but there's so many, not necessarily big films.

Deepak Bahry's Ustadi Ustad Se with Mithunda, the Rajshri's Agent Vinod. He's done some really good work.

He even played the romantic lead opposite Nanda in the 1957 hit film, Bhabhi.

Yeah, yeah. As well as Barkha (1959), which had him in the main role in a brother-sister story.

When I saw his work as a child artiste aged 12 in Do Bigha Zameen and Aar Paar, it struck me how he played a street kid so naturally, especially compared to the other child stars of the time.

IMAGE: Jaaved Jaaferi with his father Jagdeep. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jaaved Jaaferi/X

What was it like to grow up as Jagdeep's son?

I lived in a normal middle-class apartment, not a star's fancy house.

Dad was busy because he had to run the house while we had a full-time mom.

I went to St Teresa school and my younger brother Naved and I would spend the afternoons playing with the George brothers, Glen and Dale -- jumping on terraces robbing mangoes, playing marbles.

The disparity of my friends was amazing -- one guy was living in the first skyscraper in Bandra, and another was from the slums.

I used to dance with the three D'Souza sisters.

Bandra Gym was the place to go at Christmas time. They all have a very special place in my heart.

Boogie Woogie on TV was quite the game changer for you.

It was a game changer for television.

I looked it up on Google that in the so-called reality dance show format, Boogie Woogie was the first in the world.

There was no format like this, and then this became the format later.

IMAGE: Jaaved Jaaferi and Saif Ali Khan in Salaam Namaste.

In films, you broke through when you switched to comic roles with Salaam Namaste (2005) and Dhamaal (2007). Right?

Before that, I got into Channel [V], and that was actually the turning point.

It was very Western then, but I bought in Hinglish humour which became the staple.

Later, my film Jajantram Mamantram (2003) was a big gift for me. I played a man in the land of little people, and it became a cult film.

Finally, Dhamaal and Salaam Namaste were released a year apart.

Did you enjoy shooting these films?

There was a lot of improv in Dhamaal. It was a crazy film.

I think it's one of the top five comedy Hindi films of all time.

Initially, my character wasn't very clear -- the director wanted an innocent guy who's still like a child. He hinted that my voice was very strong.

I worked it out: I got this dungarees look, made him slouch, got rid of the bass in my voice, and added a lisp to make him cuter.

These are things an actor does because you want to bring something to the table.

IMAGE: Jaaved Jaaferi with son Meezaan on the sets of De De Pyaar De 2. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jaaved Jaaferi/Instagram

As a viewer, which comic actors have impressed you?

I enjoyed watching Kishore Kumarsaab when I was growing up, his madness in Half Ticket was very funny.

Mehmood uncle's Padosan is one of my favourite films.

My dad, of course.

Keshto Mukherjisaab is hilarious in Bombay To Goa when he reacts in that peculiar manner to the snake.

When I had interviewed your actor son Meezaan, he mentioned that he speaks to his mom for 10 minutes every night. What is his equation with you?

Their mom is the connecting factor for my three children and me.

She was a full-time mom so obviously their comfort level with her is very different.

Meezaan will discuss with his mom and she tells me whatever is required (laughs).

She is the conduit.

He won't discuss something very personal with me, but he'll discuss work with me.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jaaved Jaaferi/Instagram

After 40 years in films, at which stage of life and career would you say you are in now? Still raring to go?

Hazaaron khwahishein aisi ki har khwahish pe dum nikle... But I would underline that while I want to do more, at the same time, there is a huge sense of gratitude to God.

I have shukar, a state of gratitude.

Considering your way with words, how would you best capture in a sentence Jaaved Jaaferi's life and times so far.

I just flowed, man. I just flowed where life took me.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff