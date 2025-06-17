HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Janhvi's June Jalwa

June 17, 2025 13:45 IST

Shraddha has a question for you... Stylish Sobhita... Paloma gets bold...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor raises temperatures as she attends the Miu Miu store launch in a wool bodycon dress, a fur scarf and embellished stockings.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

'Yeh aadha smile hai ya pauna???' asks Shraddha Kapoor.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Sharma/Instagram

'Orange you glad I didn't play it safe? What color should I try next -- tell me your fav on me,' Neha Sharma has a question for you too.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita Dhulipala shows us a quick page from her June fashion.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar is in the mood for stripes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chitrangda Singh/Instagram

Chitrangda goes green.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Paloma Dhillon/Instagram

Paloma Dhillon dares to bare.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy's killer look.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malavika Mohanan/Instagram

'Took a much needed moment for myself after what felt like an eternity of hustle,' writes Malavika Mohanan, who will be seen next in Raja Saab.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

How Much Will Karisma's Kids Inherit?
'I Love Beating Up Guys'
Raja Saab: Prabhas' SRK-Style Romance
Why Bobby Deol Succeeded Where Zeenat Aman Didn't
10 Happy Movies You Must Watch
